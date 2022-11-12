CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A recent study from WalletHub has declared that Morgantown, W.Va. is among the top 50 best sports cities in the nation.

To achieve their results, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.

In the end, they ended up placing Morgantown at 46. However, it was not the only West Virginia city to make the list. Not too far off from Morgantown was Huntington, placing at 75.

Los Angeles, Calif. made it to the top of the list while South Orange Village, N.J. was placed down at the bottom.

When compared by city size and total score, Morgantown, categorized as a small city, was ranked 7, while Huntington, also a small city, was ranked 23.

Overall Rank City Total Score Football Basketball Baseball Soccer Hockey 46 Morgantown, WV 17.19 55 39 60 55 450 75 Huntington, WV 15.16 53 122 117 135 450 Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that city, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

If a particular sport was not represented at the NCAA and/or professional level, the rank 450 was attributed by default.

Ranking by City Size

Rank

(1=Best) Small Cities

(Score) 1 Clemson, SC

(22.57) 2 West Point, NY

(19.46) 3 Fayette, MS

(19.43) 4 State College, PA

(18.23) 5 Hanover, NH

(17.86) 6 Princeton, NJ

(17.34) 7 Morgantown, WV

(17.19)

According to WalletHub, they combined the results from its previous rankings related to each sport. Each sports category was then assigned a weight corresponding with the total percentage of adults in the U.S. who claim to follow that particular sport, according to Gallup.

Football Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 54 Percent

Basketball Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 16 Percent

Baseball Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 13 Percent

Soccer Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 11 Percent

Hockey Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 6 Percent

“Each sports category was also graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for sports fans. Finally, we determined each city’s weighted average across all sports categories to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample,” WalletHub said.

They also categorized 392 U.S. cities by the following population-size guidelines: