CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A recent study from WalletHub has declared that Morgantown, W.Va. is among the top 50 best sports cities in the nation.
To achieve their results, WalletHub compared 392 cities across more than 50 key metrics related to football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.
In the end, they ended up placing Morgantown at 46. However, it was not the only West Virginia city to make the list. Not too far off from Morgantown was Huntington, placing at 75.
Los Angeles, Calif. made it to the top of the list while South Orange Village, N.J. was placed down at the bottom.
When compared by city size and total score, Morgantown, categorized as a small city, was ranked 7, while Huntington, also a small city, was ranked 23.
|Overall Rank
|City
|Total Score
|Football
|Basketball
|Baseball
|Soccer
|Hockey
|46
|Morgantown, WV
|17.19
|55
|39
|60
|55
|450
|75
|Huntington, WV
|15.16
|53
|122
|117
|135
|450
If a particular sport was not represented at the NCAA and/or professional level, the rank 450 was attributed by default.
Ranking by City Size
|Rank
(1=Best)
|Small Cities
(Score)
|1
|Clemson, SC
(22.57)
|2
|West Point, NY
(19.46)
|3
|Fayette, MS
(19.43)
|4
|State College, PA
(18.23)
|5
|Hanover, NH
(17.86)
|6
|Princeton, NJ
(17.34)
|7
|Morgantown, WV
(17.19)
According to WalletHub, they combined the results from its previous rankings related to each sport. Each sports category was then assigned a weight corresponding with the total percentage of adults in the U.S. who claim to follow that particular sport, according to Gallup.
- Football Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 54 Percent
- Basketball Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 16 Percent
- Baseball Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 13 Percent
- Soccer Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 11 Percent
- Hockey Ranking (Overall) – Total Weight: 6 Percent
“Each sports category was also graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for sports fans. Finally, we determined each city’s weighted average across all sports categories to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample,” WalletHub said.
They also categorized 392 U.S. cities by the following population-size guidelines:
- Large cities: More than 300,000 people
- Midsize cities: 100,000 to 300,000 people
- Small cities: Fewer than 100,000 people