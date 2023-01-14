Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 39 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.

Project FeederWatch, a citizen science project where participants collect data on birds at their feeders, was founded in Ontario by Erica Dunn and the Long Point Bird Observatory in 1976. The project partnered with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology after 10 years to scale the project across the U.S. and Canada and now has over 20,000 participants.

The data Project FeederWatch collects is used by scientists to understand trends in bird populations. If you would like to participate as a FeederWatcher you can learn more about the project here.

Read on to see which birds are most commonly seen in your state.

#43. Sharp-shinned Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Idaho: 16%

— #2. Missouri: 7%

— #2. Kansas: 7%

— #2. Utah: 7%

— #5. Connecticut: 6%

#43. Red-tailed Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 20%

— #2. Mississippi: 9%

— #3. Tennessee: 6%

— #3. Connecticut: 6%

— #3. Massachusetts: 6%

#43. Red-shouldered Hawk (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 11%

— #2. Maryland: 9%

— #2. Oklahoma: 9%

— #4. North Carolina: 8%

— #4. Virginia: 8%

#43. Red-headed Woodpecker (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 9%

— #1. Mississippi: 9%

— #3. Kentucky: 6%

— #4. Tennessee: 5%

— #4. Kansas: 5%

#43. Eastern Phoebe (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 41%

— #2. South Carolina: 26%

— #3. Louisiana: 23%

— #4. Florida: 17%

— #5. North Carolina: 11%

#43. Common Redpoll (tie)

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 21%

— #2. South Dakota: 6%

— #3. West Virginia: 3%

— #4. Michigan: 2%

— #4. New Hampshire: 2%

#43. Bald Eagle

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alaska: 11%

— #2. West Virginia: 3%

— #3. Connecticut: 1%

— #3. Iowa: 1%

— #3. Maine: 1%

#42. Eastern Towhee

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.17

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Tennessee: 37%

— #2. North Carolina: 34%

— #3. Georgia: 32%

— #4. Alabama: 25%

— #5. Mississippi: 18%

#41. Red-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.18

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 71%

— #2. Alaska: 61%

— #3. Washington: 50%

— #4. Wisconsin: 48%

— #4. Michigan: 48%

#40. Pine Siskin

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 1.67

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Mexico: 39%

— #2. Colorado: 16%

— #3. Arizona: 15%

— #4. Maine: 14%

— #5. Alabama: 10%

#39. Field Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 2.41

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 9%

— #2. Tennessee: 7%

— #3. South Carolina: 5%

— #4. Texas: 4%

— #5. Nebraska: 3%

#38. Red-winged Blackbird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 3.55

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 35%

— #2. Mississippi: 27%

— #3. Colorado: 23%

— #4. Texas: 20%

— #5. Utah: 19%

#37. Rock Pigeon

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 3%

– Average group size: 3.95

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 27%

— #2. South Dakota: 18%

— #3. Arizona: 17%

— #4. New Mexico: 16%

— #5. New York: 6%

#36. Brown Creeper

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 17%

— #2. Oklahoma: 12%

— #3. Maine: 11%

— #4. Indiana: 10%

— #5. Maryland: 8%

#35. Yellow-bellied Sapsucker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%

– Average group size: 1.04

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 18%

— #1. Oklahoma: 18%

— #3. Georgia: 15%

— #4. Virginia: 14%

— #5. Tennessee: 13%

#34. Fox Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 5%

– Average group size: 1.21

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 24%

— #1. Oregon: 24%

— #3. Oklahoma: 18%

— #4. California: 15%

— #5. Kentucky: 10%

#33. Cooper’s Hawk

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%

– Average group size: 1.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 33%

— #2. Arizona: 24%

— #3. Kentucky: 21%

— #4. New Jersey: 20%

— #5. Illinois: 17%

#32. White-crowned Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%

– Average group size: 1.45

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 73%

— #2. California: 69%

— #3. Arizona: 59%

— #4. New Mexico: 31%

— #5. Washington: 20%

#31. American Tree Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%

– Average group size: 1.8

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Wisconsin: 32%

— #2. South Dakota: 24%

— #2. Michigan: 24%

— #4. Vermont: 23%

— #5. New York: 20%

#30. Wild Turkey

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 8%

– Average group size: 4.71

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. New Hampshire: 17%

— #2. Vermont: 14%

— #2. Maine: 14%

— #4. Wyoming: 12%

— #5. Montana: 10%

#29. Eastern Bluebird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 10%

– Average group size: 1.69

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 67%

— #2. North Carolina: 63%

— #3. South Carolina: 60%

— #4. Mississippi: 55%

— #5. Virginia: 50%

#28. Brown-headed Cowbird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 10%

– Average group size: 2.42

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Alabama: 23%

— #2. Ohio: 15%

— #3. Tennessee: 14%

— #3. Florida: 14%

— #3. Delaware: 14%

#27. Chipping Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 10%

– Average group size: 2.99

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Georgia: 58%

— #2. Mississippi: 55%

— #2. South Carolina: 55%

— #4. North Carolina: 34%

— #5. Alabama: 33%

#26. Common Grackle

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 10%

– Average group size: 3.0

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Florida: 29%

— #2. New Jersey: 27%

— #3. Delaware: 22%

— #4. Arkansas: 21%

— #5. Tennessee: 16%

#25. Northern Mockingbird

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 13%

– Average group size: 1.06

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 64%

— #2. South Carolina: 57%

— #3. Alabama: 53%

— #4. Georgia: 49%

— #5. Tennessee: 46%

#24. Northern Flicker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 13%

– Average group size: 1.07

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Montana: 72%

— #2. Colorado: 67%

— #3. Washington: 65%

— #4. Oregon: 62%

— #5. Nevada: 53%

#23. American Robin

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 13%

– Average group size: 2.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nevada: 47%

— #2. Tennessee: 41%

— #2. North Carolina: 41%

— #4. Washington: 39%

— #4. New Mexico: 39%

#22. Pileated Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 15%

– Average group size: 1.51

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Minnesota: 36%

— #2. Michigan: 19%

— #2. Wisconsin: 19%

— #4. Indiana: 18%

— #5. West Virginia: 15%

#21. American Crow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 18%

– Average group size: 2.38

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 44%

— #2. Maine: 42%

— #2. Arkansas: 42%

— #4. Minnesota: 38%

— #5. Virginia: 32%

#20. Purple Finch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 21%

– Average group size: 1.77

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Mississippi: 27%

— #2. Arkansas: 25%

— #2. Georgia: 25%

— #4. Missouri: 23%

— #5. North Carolina: 22%

#19. Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 23%

– Average group size: 2.74

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 98%

— #2. Maine: 96%

— #2. Massachusetts: 96%

— #4. Minnesota: 95%

— #4. Connecticut: 95%

#18. Carolina Chickadee

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 31%

– Average group size: 2.43

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 96%

— #2. Alabama: 93%

— #3. South Carolina: 92%

— #4. Oklahoma: 85%

— #4. Georgia: 85%

#17. Song Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 38%

– Average group size: 1.42

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Washington: 57%

— #2. Kentucky: 54%

— #3. Oregon: 49%

— #4. West Virginia: 38%

— #4. Pennsylvania: 38%

#16. House Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 38%

– Average group size: 4.84

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Iowa: 91%

— #2. Illinois: 87%

— #2. Nebraska: 87%

— #4. Indiana: 80%

— #5. Ohio: 79%

#15. European Starling

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 44%

– Average group size: 3.51

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Indiana: 74%

— #2. Kentucky: 69%

— #3. Ohio: 67%

— #4. Delaware: 64%

— #5. Missouri: 56%

#14. Hairy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 46%

– Average group size: 1.23

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Vermont: 72%

— #2. Maine: 69%

— #3. New Hampshire: 63%

— #4. Minnesota: 62%

— #5. Connecticut: 61%

#13. Carolina/Black-capped Chickadee

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 49%

– Average group size: 2.39

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 49%

— #2. Missouri: 35%

— #3. Pennsylvania: 29%

— #4. Virginia: 25%

— #5. Ohio: 23%

#12. White-throated Sparrow

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 54%

– Average group size: 2.13

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 79%

— #2. Maryland: 74%

— #3. New Jersey: 70%

— #4. Virginia: 68%

— #5. Delaware: 67%

#11. Carolina Wren

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 64%

– Average group size: 1.19

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. North Carolina: 84%

— #1. South Carolina: 84%

— #3. Georgia: 81%

— #4. Alabama: 80%

— #5. Virginia: 79%

#10. American Goldfinch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 74%

– Average group size: 4.25

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Oklahoma: 79%

— #2. Missouri: 76%

— #3. Wisconsin: 75%

— #3. Arkansas: 75%

— #5. Maine: 74%

#9. Blue Jay

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 79%

– Average group size: 2.78

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 87%

— #2. Indiana: 83%

— #3. Ohio: 82%

— #4. Iowa: 81%

— #5. New Jersey: 80%

#8. House Finch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 79%

– Average group size: 4.27

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arizona: 91%

— #2. Kentucky: 87%

— #3. Colorado: 86%

— #3. New Mexico: 86%

— #3. Indiana: 86%

#7. Dark-eyed Junco

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 82%

– Average group size: 3.9

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Nebraska: 97%

— #2. Washington: 95%

— #2. Oregon: 95%

— #4. Missouri: 92%

— #4. Delaware: 92%

#6. White-breasted Nuthatch

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 85%

– Average group size: 1.6

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Maine: 87%

— #2. West Virginia: 85%

— #3. Connecticut: 84%

— #3. Vermont: 84%

— #5. Massachusetts: 83%

#5. Red-bellied Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 87%

– Average group size: 1.24

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 87%

— #2. Ohio: 81%

— #3. Connecticut: 80%

— #4. Kentucky: 79%

— #5. Indiana: 78%

#4. Downy Woodpecker

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 87%

– Average group size: 1.54

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Arkansas: 92%

— #2. Connecticut: 91%

— #2. Minnesota: 91%

— #4. Massachusetts: 90%

— #5. Iowa: 88%

#3. Mourning Dove

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 87%

– Average group size: 5.31

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 87%

— #1. Kentucky: 87%

— #3. New Jersey: 86%

— #4. Mississippi: 82%

— #4. Indiana: 82%

#2. Northern Cardinal

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 92%

– Average group size: 3.56

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. Kentucky: 100%

— #2. Arkansas: 96%

— #2. Missouri: 96%

— #4. Maryland: 94%

— #5. Tennessee: 93%

#1. Tufted Titmouse

– Sites visited Dec. 24 to Jan. 6: 100%

– Average group size: 2.95

– States with the highest percent of sites visited

— #1. West Virginia: 100%

— #2. Connecticut: 92%

— #3. North Carolina: 90%

— #3. Georgia: 90%

— #5. Massachusetts: 89%