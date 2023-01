Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in West Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in West Virginia in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

#50. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “born of fire”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 33

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,252

#47. Walker (tie)

Walker is a name of English origin meaning “fuller of cloth”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 34

– Rank: #129

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,846

#47. Thomas (tie)

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 34

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

#47. Braxton (tie)

Braxton is a name of English origin meaning “Brock’s town”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 34

– Rank: #146

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,559

#45. Joseph (tie)

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 35

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067

#45. Jacob (tie)

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 35

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

#42. Sawyer (tie)

Sawyer is a name of English origin meaning “woodcutter”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 36

– Rank: #114

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,229

#42. Samuel (tie)

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 36

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

#42. John (tie)

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 36

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

#40. Luke (tie)

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 37

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,660

#40. Carson (tie)

Carson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Carr”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 37

– Rank: #98

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,751

#39. Bryson

Bryson is a name of English origin meaning “descendant of Brice”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 38

– Rank: #122

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,078

#38. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 39

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

#37. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 40

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

#34. Remington (tie)

Remington is a name of English origin meaning “settlement”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 41

– Rank: #231

– Number of babies in 2021: 1,585

#34. Gabriel (tie)

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 41

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

#34. Benjamin (tie)

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 41

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

#30. Weston (tie)

Weston is a name of English origin meaning “western town”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 43

– Rank: #95

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,766

#30. Michael (tie)

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 43

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

#30. Logan (tie)

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 43

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

#30. Jameson (tie)

Jameson is a name of English origin meaning “son of James”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 43

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,280

#28. Hunter (tie)

Hunter is a name of English origin meaning “one who hunts”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 44

– Rank: #86

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,171

#28. Alexander (tie)

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 44

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

#26. Silas (tie)

Silas is a name of Latin origin meaning “forest”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 45

– Rank: #91

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,863

#26. Landon (tie)

Landon is a name of English origin meaning “long hill”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 45

– Rank: #73

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,580

#25. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning “barrel maker”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 46

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,661

#24. Ryder

Ryder is a name of English origin meaning “horseman”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 48

– Rank: #111

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,403

#23. Greyson

Greyson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the gray-haired man”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 51

– Rank: #83

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,200

#21. Jaxon (tie)

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning “son of Jack”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 54

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,693

#21. Easton (tie)

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning “settlement”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 54

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,600

#19. Levi (tie)

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 62

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

#19. Jackson (tie)

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 62

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

#18. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 63

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

#17. Colton

Colton is a name of English origin meaning “from the coal town”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 64

– Rank: #74

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,532

#15. William (tie)

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 65

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,088

#15. Lucas (tie)

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 65

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

#13. Oliver (tie)

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 67

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

#13. Hudson (tie)

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning “Hugh’s son”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 67

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,584

#12. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 71

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

#11. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 72

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

#10. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 73

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653

#8. Wyatt (tie)

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 75

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

#8. Asher (tie)

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “happy”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 75

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,281

#7. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning “an independent man who avoids conformity”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 76

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,548

#6. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 77

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

#5. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 85

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

#3. Noah (tie)

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 86

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

#3. Elijah (tie)

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 86

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

#2. Waylon

Waylon is a name of English origin meaning “land by the road”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 102

– Rank: #69

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,624

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

– Number of babies in 2021: 108

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272