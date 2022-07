CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — “West Virginia shaped like a frog,” “West Virginia looks like Afghanistan,” “West Virginia shaped like a middle finger.” These are just some of the things people are looking up about the Mountain State.

As of July 5, 2022, these are some of the most popular search queries about West Virginia, according to data compiled by Answer the Public.

West Virginia Questions

Are

Are West Virginia and Virginia different states?

Are West Virginia state parks free?

Are West Virginia banks open today?

Are West Virginia tolls cash only?

Are West Virginia court records public?

Is

Is West Virginia a state?

Is West Virginia a good place to live?

Is West Virginia a southern state?

Is West Virginia an illegal state?

Can

Can West Virginia recall a senator?

Can West Virginia win March Madness?

Can West Virginia beat Houston?

Does

Does West Virginia have state income tax?

Does West Virginia tax social security?

Does West Virginia get snow?

Does West Virginia get tornadoes?

Does West Virginia have the death penalty?

How

How West Virginia became a state?

How West Virginia got its name?

How West Virginia was formed?

How West Virginia?

What/What’s

What’s West Virginia known for?

What’s West Virginia’s zip code?

What’s West Virginia’s state song?

What’s West Virginia’s state animal?

What West Virginia known for?

What’s West Virginia’s state bird?

What’s West Virginia’s state flower?

What West Virginia?

What’s West Virginia’s time zone?

When

When West Virginia became a state?

When did West Virginia become a state?

When is West Virginia Day?

When was West Virginia a state?

When is the West Virginia State Fair?

When did West Virginia split?

When is West Virginia’s bowl game?

When is the West Virginia primary?

Where/Where’s

Where’s West Virginia?

Where’s West Virginia on the map?

Where is West Virginia University?

Where is West Virginia State University?

Where is West Virginia Motor Speedway?

Where is the West Virginia State Fair?

Where is West Virginia Wesleyan College?

Where is the West Virginia State Penitentiary?

Who

Who are West Virginia senators?

Who is West Virginia’s governor?

Who is West Virginia’s basketball coach?

Who is West Virginia’s football coach?

Who are West Virginia’s representatives?

Who is West Virginia’s Attorney General?

Who is West Virginia’s quarterback?

Who is West Virginia’s Secretary of State?

Why

Why West Virginia became a state.

Why West Virginia is so poor.

Why West Virginia is the worst state.

Why West Virginia is bad.

Why West Virginia and Virginia.

Why West Virginia left Virginia.

Why West Virginia University?

Why West Virginia is poor.

Will

Will West Virginia get a stimulus check?

West Virginia Prepositions

Can/Can’t

West Virginia can deposit

West Virginia can recycling

West Virginia can am dealers

West Virginia can’t wait

West Virginia can tho nail

West Virginia do school

West Virginia do license verification

West Virginia Do it For Babydog

For

West Virginia for sale

West Virginia for life

West Virginia for retirement

West Virginia for rent

West Virginia for sale by owner

West Virginia for lovers

West Virginia for retirees

West Virginia for families

West Virginia for lovers song?

Is

West Virginia is what state?

West Virginia is for lovers

West Virginia is the poorest state

West Virginia is famous for

West Virginia is known for

West Virginia is famous for what kind of mines?

West Virginia is southeast of which state?

Near/Nearest

West Virginia neat me

West Virginia near D.C.

West Virginia near Pittsburgh

West Virginia near Ohio

West Virginia nearest city

West Virginia nearest airport

West Virginia nearest international airport

To

West Virginia to Maryland

West Virginia to ACC

West Virginia to SEC

West Virginia to do

West Virginia to Tennessee song

West Virginia to Texas flight

West Virginia to Orlando flight

West Virginia to California flight

With

West Virginia with counties

West Virginia with lyrics

West Virginia with cities

Without

West Virginia without power

West Virginia Comparisons

And

West Virginia and Virginia

West Virginia and Virginia map

West Virginia and Virginia split

West Virginia and Virginia border

West Virginia and regional history center

West Virginia and Maryland border

West Virginia and Maryland County map

West Virginia and abortion

West Virginia and COVID

West Virginia and COVID vaccine

West Virginia and the Civil War

Like

West Virginia like

West Virginia looks like Afghanistan

West Virginia look like

West Virginia shaped like middle finger

West Virginia looks like a frog

Or

West Virginia or Virginia

West Virginia or Western Virginia

West Virginia or North Carolina

West Virginia or Maryland

West Virginia or Baylor

Versus/Vs

West Virginia versus EPA

West Virginia versus Barnett

West Virginia versus Virginia

West Virginia versus Environmental Protection Agency

West Virginia versus Minnesota

West Virginia versus Army

West Virginia versus Texas

West Virginia vs Morehead State

West Virginia vs EPA

West Virginia vs Virginia

West Virginia vs EPA ruling

West Virginia vs EPA decision

West Virginia vs Barnette

West Virginia vs EPA opinion

West Virginia vs Virginia taxes

West Virginia vs Pitt football

A-Z West Virginia searches

A

West Virginia abortion laws

West Virginia attractions

West Virginia area codes

West Virginia airport

West Virginia abbreviation

West Virginia apartments

West Virginia acceptance rate

West Virginia Attorney General

B

West Virginia baseball

West Virginia basketball

West Virginia black bears

West Virginia Board of Nursing

West Virginia beach

West Virginia business license

West Virginia business entity search

West Virginia became a state after?

C

West Virginia capital

West Virginia case search

West Virginia county map

West Virginia capital city

West Virginia counties

West Virginia casino

West Virginia cities

West Virginia camping

D

West Virginia DMV

West Virginia Day

West Virginia DNR

West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

West Virginia Driver’s License

West Virginia DMV appointment

West Virginia DHHR

E

West Virginia EPA

West Virginia elections

West Virginia elections 2022

West Virginia electrical license

West Virginia EZ pass

West Virginia Eastern Regional Jail

West Virginia EBT

West Virginia Education Ranking

F

West Virginia fireworks

West Virginia fireworks laws

West Virginia football

West Virginia fishing license

West Virginia flag

West Virginia football schedule

West Virginia food stamps

West Virginia football news

G

West Virginia governor

West Virginia gas prices

West Virginia glass

West Virginia getaways

West Virginia gymnastics

West Virginia gas tax

West Virginia graduation shooting

West Virginia golf resorts

H

West Virginia homes for sale

West Virginia housing development fund

West Virginia hiking

West Virginia hot springs

West Virginia hotels

West Virginia Harpers Ferry

West Virginia hunting license

West Virginia housing authority

I

West Virginia income tax

West Virginia inmate search

West Virginia income tax rate

West Virginia inbred family

West Virginia ISKCON

West Virginia indictments 2022

West Virginia international airport

West Virginia insane asylum

J

West Virginia judiciary case search

West Virginia Junior College

West Virginia jail

West Virginia jobs

West Virginia John Denver

West Virginia jail inmate

West Virginia job corps

West Virginia junior college nursing

K

West Virginia Kia

West Virginia kangaroo

West Virginia known for

West Virginia Krishna temple

West Virginia kayaking

West Virginia knife laws

West Virginia keno

West Virginia koa

L

West Virginia lottery

West Virginia land for sale

West Virginia lyrics

West Virginia license plate

West Virginia lakes

West Virginia Legislature

West Virginia license

West Virginia logo

M

West Virginia map

West Virginia minimum wage

West Virginia mountains

West Virginia Mountaineers football

West Virginia metro news

West Virginia Medicaid

West Virginia mugshots

West Virginia mountain mama

N

West Virginia National Park

West Virginia news

West Virginia nickname

West Virginia National Guard

West Virginia New River Gorge

West Virginia natural resources

West Virginia newspapers

West Virginia nursing license lookup

O

West Virginia opioid

West Virginia opioid trial

West Virginia outdoor power

West Virginia obituaries 2022

West Virginia obituaries

West Virginia outline

West Virginia opioid lawsuit

West Virginia on a map

P

West Virginia population

West Virginia penitentiary

West Virginia Powerball

West Virginia places to visit

West Virginia property tax

West Virginia parks

West Virginia property records

West Virginia pick 3

Q

West Virginia quarry

West Virginia quiet zone

West Virginia quarter

West Virginia quarterback

West Virginia QB

West Virginia quarterly tax payment form

West Virginia quarter error

West Virginia quotes

R

West Virginia resorts

West Virginia real estate

West Virginia real estate commission

West Virginia regional jail

West Virginia renaissance festival

West Virginia rental assistance

West Virginia representatives

West Virginia rafting

S

West Virginia state

West Virginia state parks

West Virginia song

West Virginia state fair

West Virginia State Police

West Virginia senators

West Virginia state flower

West Virginia state bird

T

West Virginia trout stocking

West Virginia time

West Virginia tax

West Virginia tourism

West Virginia time zone

West Virginia things to do

West Virginia train ride

West Virginia turkey season 2022

U

West Virginia University

West Virginia unemployment

West Virginia University tuition

West Virginia University address

West Virginia University acceptance rate

West Virginia University football

West Virginia University hospital

West Virginia unclaimed property

V

West Virginia v EPA

West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency

West Virginia vacation

West Virginia vital records

West Virginia v EPA summary

West Virginia v EPA 2022

West Virginia vs EPA ruling

West Virginia vs Virginia

W

West Virginia Wesleyan

West Virginia weather

West Virginia white weather rafting

West Virginia weed laws

West Virginia waterfalls

West Virginia Wesleyan football

West Virginia workforce

West Virginia water park

X

West Virginia x-ray license

West Virginia Xavier

West Virginia xc

Y

West Virginia YouTube

West Virginia yoga retreat

West Virginia yurt

West Virginia young writers

West Virginia year of statehood

West Virginia yearly weather

West Virginia Yeager Airport

West Virginia youth soccer

Z