CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State is known for its abundance of nature trails that run across its hills. A new study revealed that cyclists on these trails are some of the safest in the country.

According to a study done by Ice Bike, West Virginia ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to cycling safety, with only 1.05 deaths per 100,000 people. This places the fatality rate 55% below the national average.

The study went on to mention that West Virginia has only had 19 reported cycling deaths over the past 10 years. This is considerably lower than the fifth-ranked state of Tennessee which had 72 cycling deaths in the past decade.

The study also said that according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of fatalities in the U.S. has steadily increased from 4,302 deaths in 2010 to 6,205 deaths in 2019—a 44% increase nationally.

“The US, being primarily reliant on cars, means that other forms of transport are secondary. Throughout the study, there is a general trend of fatalities increasing year-on-year. So when planning a bike tour, it’s important to know which states you are safest in,” an Icebike spokesperson said.

Ice Bike is a price-comparison website and blog dedicated to all things cycling related. The site boasts that it pulls in about 200,000 readers every month who are looking for information on a variety of cycling topics.

For more information, visit Icebike.org