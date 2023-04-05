CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new study from Scholaroo has created a detailed ranking of the best and worst states for Americans to retire in 2023, with West Virginia falling very near the bottom.

According to the study, West Virginia ranks at #47 for potential retirees, with border states Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ohio falling at #2, #6 and #8 respectively. The only states with lower rankings were Wyoming, Alaska and New Mexico taking 48-50.

(Photo Credit: Scholaroo)

The rankings were based on 38 metrics that affect retirees such as quality of healthcare, cost of living and crime rate. Despite the low overall ranking, West Virginia ranked very well in some of the metrics including, [lack of] crimes on the elderly (#3), home value (#2) and in-home healthcare cost (#2).

However, West Virginia also ranked very low in some key categories necessary for a comfortable retirement such as deaths from older adult falls (#47), elderly physically active (#48), life expectancy (#49) and retirement homes, (#47). West Virginia took 50th in some metrics as well including quality of public hospitals, social security income tax and drinking water violations.

Each metric was placed into one of five primary categories that each had different levels of scoring based on the importance of it to a healthy retirement.