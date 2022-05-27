CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia is the second-worst state in the country for young drivers (aged 15-20), according to a study by Forbes Advisor. The study included factors such as the average used car price, number of crashes involving a young driver, teen auto insurance, gas prices, and percentage of acceptable roads.

According to the study, only 69% of all roads in the state are considered acceptable, compared to the national median of 82.2%. The Mountain State also has the third-highest price for a used car at $38,396, which is 10% higher than the national average of $34,852. The final category that put West Virginia high on the list is that the state has a high rate of young driver fatal crashes at 112 per 100,000 young people.

West Virginia seemed to have pretty average gas prices at 4.177 per gallon (at the time of the study). The state with the lowest gas price was Georgia at $3.901 per gallon (Georgia also is considered the best state to be a young driver, according to the study). Mountaineers also have a lower than average teen car insurance price at $2,049 per year. Georgia, again, has the cheapest teen car insurance at $940 a year.

Worst States for Young Drivers