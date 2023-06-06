(Stacker) — Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to Clarksburg?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Clarksburg using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Clarksburg from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move in.

1 / 10

Canva

#10. Sacramento, CA

– View share: 1.5%

– Views to own market: 21.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 27.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 51.0%

2 / 10

Canva

#9. Atlanta, GA

– View share: 2.0%

– Views to own market: 25.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 9.3%

– Views to markets within other states: 65.2%

3 / 10

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. Columbus, OH

– View share: 2.2%

– Views to own market: 50.7%

– Views to other markets within own state: 19.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 29.5%

4 / 10

marchello74 // Shutterstock

#7. Chicago, IL

– View share: 2.3%

– Views to own market: 23.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%

5 / 10

Canva

#6. Morgantown, WV

– View share: 4.9%

– Views to own market: 34.8%

– Views to other markets within own state: 25.2%

– Views to markets within other states: 40.1%

6 / 10

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Fairmont, WV

– View share: 6.6%

– Views to own market: 39.1%

– Views to other markets within own state: 36.9%

– Views to markets within other states: 24.0%

7 / 10

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#4. Pittsburgh, PA

– View share: 6.9%

– Views to own market: 57.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 10.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 32.1%

8 / 10

Andrew J Simcox // Shutterstock

#3. Philadelphia, PA

– View share: 8.2%

– Views to own market: 38.4%

– Views to other markets within own state: 13.9%

– Views to markets within other states: 47.7%

9 / 10

Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

#2. Washington, D.C.

– View share: 14.6%

– Views to own market: 14.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%

10 / 10

Thiago Leite // Shutterstock

#1. New York, NY

– View share: 19.9%

– Views to own market: 22.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.9%