CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Friday is National Soft Serve Ice Cream Day and that means it’s time to go out to your local favorites and enjoy a cold, sweet treat. But before doing that, here’s a few fun facts about the dessert.

Soft serve ice cream is a lot like regular ice cream. The major difference is in the air content. Soft serve has much more air in it, which also means it’s served at a warmer temperature.

While the invention of the treat has been the subject of much debate, some notable people who have claimed to be the inventor of soft serve ice cream include Tom Carvel, Margaret Thatcher and even the Dairy Queen family.

In Carvel’s story, it is said that his truck broke down while making a delivery in the 1940s, so he served the melting ice cream in a parking lot to much acclaim. In Thatcher’s story, it is said that while working as a food chemist, she had apparently helped create a process that would put more air into the ice cream.

Now then, what ARE the best places to get soft serve in West Virginia?

Fat Eddie’s, Mt. Nebo

Gibby’s Ice Cream and Grill, Shinnston

Howdy’s Dari Owl, Follansbee

The Ice Cream Shop, Davis

Page’s Ice Cream of West Virginia, Ridgeley

The Custard Stand, Multiple Locations

