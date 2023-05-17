CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Strawberry Festival is on in Buckhannon, which means that it’s the beginning of berry season.

If you enjoy eating berries, there’s no fresher way to get them than to pick them yourself. Here are some places near north central West Virginia where you can pick your own berries:

Strawberries

Vested Heirs Farm

Strawberries are usually considered to be at peak at around June or July. Vested Heirs Farm is located at 2672 George Washington Hwy. in Aurora, Preston County. The Mountaineer Country Convention & Visitors’ Bureau suggests that those interested in visiting call ahead at 304-735-6312.

Blueberries

Blueberry Ridge Farms

This Marion County farm is located at 98 Rustic Ln., according to its Facebook page. Blueberry season typically runs from late June to mid-August. In addition to blueberries, the farm has fresh-cut flowers available for purchase. If you’re interested in going, follow them on Facebook for information about when picking season starts and ends.

Stern’s Berry Farm

This Monongalia County farm is located at 340 Old Saw Mill Rd. in Independence, according to its Facebook page. Its hours vary day to day during blueberry season, so follow the page if you’re interested in going so that you know when it’s open. The farm also has some cute donkeys on site.

Floral Acres U-Pick Blueberry Farm

This farm is located at 385 Bridal Ridge Rd. in French Creek, Upshur County. Keep an eye on its Facebook page for updates about its opening date and hours of operation for the 2023 season.

All of them

Soergel Orchards

This orchard is in Wexford, a suburb of Pittsburgh, PA, but it has u-pick schedules for blackberries in August, blueberries in July and August, raspberries in July and August and strawberries in June. It’s about an hour away from the West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line, at 2573 Brandt School Rd.

This list include farms that are visibly active and open, and may not be complete. Want to be included? Email aweaver@wboy.com.