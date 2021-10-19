Senior workers in WV have lowest life expectancy, near lowest income

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Seniorly study has revealed that senior and older workers in West Virginia have wide inequality compared to their younger counterparts.

The highest percentage ever of working Americans are 65 and older, at over 10.6 million workers. By 2030, that number is expected to surge to 16 million. Seniorly ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia in friendliness for workers who are over 65. West Virginia was 50th overall, with only Kentucky behind it.

(Seniorly image)

Several categories were used to complete the overall ranking — labor force participation, wealth and income, and health and health coverage. West Virginia ranked 51th for percentage of workers in the 65+ category, 49th for percentage of older workers making $50k or more and 51st for life expectancy at 74.4.

West Virginia placed a bit higher in Medicare coverage and income taxes.

The top states for senior workers were Wyoming, South Dakota and Alaska.

Seniorly recognized that some people keep working because they have no choice, but they believe that the ranking accurately places the states. Many Americans would rather remain in the workforce after the age of 65 for a variety of reasons.

A Flexjobs survey of workers who were over 50 revealed that almost 60% of those surveyed continue to work because they enjoy it.

Ranking data was from the U.S. Census, CDC and Tax Foundation.

For the full Seniorly ranking, click here.