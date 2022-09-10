ALTOONA, Pa. – According to Fortune and Great Place to Work, Sheetz reached the top three in this year’s Best Workplaces in Retail list, their highest ranking ever. Sheetz was the only convenience store to be named.

“Being ranked third on this list, alongside highly respected companies that also prioritize a positive workplace environment, is a significant accomplishment for us and not something that we take lightly,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “For the last 70 years, our organization’s success has been driven by our people. Every day, we work to create a place where employees feel valued and appreciated – as the key to our success.”

According to Great Place To Work, 90% of employees at Sheetz have said it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Sheetz’s contributions to a positive workplace have included announcing over $70 million in investments in store employee wages, doubling the tuition assistance offered to employees through the company’s College Tuition Reimbursement program and announcing updates to its parental leave policy to include 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Sheetz also offers “competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more.”

Individuals can look at current job openings on jobs.sheetz.com