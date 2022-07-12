CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A study says that West Virginia has low intelligence compared to other states.

According to a ranking released by Pennstakes, West Virginia has the lowest intelligence in the country. But what was used to make this conclusion? The methodology is based on test scores, such as the ACT and SAT, education levels, such as the percentage of people with higher education degrees, and average IQ.

According to the study, West Virginia has the lowest rate of residents with a bachelor’s degree, and only 8.43% of West Virginians have an advanced degree, with only Arkansas scoring lower. West Virginians also have among the lowest IQ, according to the ranking, with an average of 97.2. Comparatively, the national average IQ is 98, and 100 is considered the average score.

But do these results really mean that West Virginians aren’t as smart? Factually, West Virginians are not as educated as other states on average, but they also have among the lowest student debt rate, according to Education Data.

According to the Pennstakes ranking, the smartest states are Massachusetts, Connecticut, Colorado and Maryland. Four states scored in the lowest category, meaning they scored fewer than 20 points in the ranking out of a possible 100: Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia.

