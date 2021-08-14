Study ranks West Virginia 26 in wind energy production

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo a wind turbine is silhouetted against the rising sun Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, near Spearville, Kan. Recent detailed scientific studies show that because of dropping wind, solar and battery prices, President Joe Biden’s net-zero carbon goal can be accomplished far cheaper than feared in the past and with health benefits “many, many times” outweighing the costs, said Princeton University ecologist Stephen Pacala, who was part of one study at Princeton. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — With global warming becoming an increasing issue, the United States have put an increasing emphasis on carbon-free alternative energy sources such as solar and wind. West Virginia currently produces more than a million megawatt-hours(MWh) annually from wind alone.

In 2019, more than $13 billion was invested in wind power, leading to new generation capacity that is only rivaled by natural gas.

Wind has proven to be one of the more popular options when it comes to clean energy in West Virginia. As such, the study ranks the state 26 in the nation for highest total wind energy production.

Commodity.com checked annual wind energy production, the absolute change in wind energy production since 2010, wind’s share of total energy production and wind’s share of total renewable energy production. The data they used came from the US Energy Information Administration.

West Virginia’s wind energy production looked like this:

Annual wind energy production (MWh): 1,631,098

Change in wind energy production since 2010 (MWh): 691,926

Wind share of total energy production: 2.6%

Wind share of total renewable energy production: 48.9%

