CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to a recent study, West Virginia has the worst overall education in the country.

In order to determine the ranking, Wallethub used criteria to determine the state with the most educational attainment and the best quality of education, and their negative counterparts. West Virginia was ranked last or 50th overall and 50th for educational attainability and 42 for quality of education. In addition, West Virginia also had the lowest percentage of people with a college degree and the next-to-lowest percentage of people with a graduate degree.

The quality of West Virginia universities was ranked 46th overall. West Virginia also had the lowest annual household income, with only Mississippi earning less.

West Virginia was not in the bottom five for percentage of people with a high school diploma. In fact, according to the study, California has the highest percentage of adults who didn’t graduate high school.

Some of the best in education were Massachusetts, Maryland, Connecticut and Colorado. Some other worst in education, according to the ranking, were Mississippi, Louisana and Arkansas.

Alaska, which was ranked in the top five states for highest percentage of high school graduates, was ranked as having the worst overall quality of education in the nation. On the other hand, California, which had the lowest percentage of high school graduates, was in the top two for university quality.

To see the full ranking and methodology, click here.