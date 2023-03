CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For National Cereal Day, Cookout News used Twitter data to determine every state’s favorite cereal.

According to the Geotagged Twitter data, West Virginia’s favorite cereal is Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and West Virginians aren’t alone. Based on more than 130,000 tweets, 18 states prefer Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and almost all states prefer sugary cereal.

Honey Nut Cheerios – 11 states

Frosted Flakes – 6 states

Lucky Charms – 6 states

Fruity Pebbles – 2 states

Cap’n Crunch – 2 states

Honeycomb – 2 states

Trix – 1 state

Froot Loops – 1 state

Golden Grahams – 1 state

(Map from Cookout News)

However, according to Zippia’s research, the largest cereal companies don’t necessarily match Cookout News:

Cheerios: 139.1 million boxes sold Frosted Flakes: 132.3 million boxes sold Honey Nut Cheerios: 129.3 million boxes sold Honey Bunches of Oats: 111.3 million boxes sold Cinnamon Toast Crunch: 105.2 million boxes sold Lucky Charms: 86.4 million boxes sold Froot Loops: 91.7 million boxes sold Frosted Mini-Wheats: 71.3 million boxes sold Life: 58.1 million boxes sold Fruity Pebbles: 54.1 million boxes sold

Feel like your favorite cereal isn’t properly represented? Vote in the poll below.