(WBOY) — A new study from BeenVerified.com has placed West Virginia at 35th in the nation in total NFL players in the Super Bowl era (since the 1966-67 season).

Since the Big Game was founded 57 years ago, West Virginia has produced 79 players in the NFL with 18 of them playing in the Super Bowl, that’s roughly 22.78%.

The study also lists Charleston as the top city in West Virginia for NFL player production with the city producing 15 of the 79 total players from across the Mountain State, 3 of which made it to the Super Bowl.

The top high school for producing players in West Virginia, according to this study, is said to be Linsly School in Wheeling. Linsly School has produced 4 NFL players in the Super Bowl era with 2 of them going on to the Super Bowl. One of these players includes current Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, C.J. Goodwin who played in Super Bowl LI with the Atlanta Falcons.

Chuck Howley, a West Virginia University alum, and recent Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee also came from Wheeling. Howley spent 16 seasons in the NFL and became the only player in NFL history to win MVP honors during a Super Bowl while being on the losing team after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl V, according to dallascowboys.com.

West Virginia University ranks 34th nationally in Super Bowl players produced with 28 total in the Super Bowl era, tied with fellow Big XII member Texas Tech and 5 more than 39th-ranked rival Virginia Tech with 23. Unfortunately, WVU arch-rival Pitt ranked 21st in this study with 49 Super Bowl players produced. However, WVU did have a better percentage of Super Bowl-winning players at 50% with Pitt at 41%.

