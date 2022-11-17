CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A poll of 10,000 people across the country revealed that West Virginia has the seventh kindest neighbors.

The kindness.org study, which was commissioned by Verizon and Nextdoor, surveyed people from each state to see which acts of kindness they would do for their neighbors. The southern hospitality really shined through, with eight of the top 10 best neighbors coming from the south: Georgia, Tennesee, North Carolina, Arkansas, Louisiana, West Virginia, Mississippi and Texas. Utah and Nebraska were the outliers.

Nationwide, 61% said they were grateful for their neighbors; 94% said they would return a neighbor’s lost item, 61% would forgive a neighbor’s debt, and 41% would adopt a neighbor’s child if they passed away.

But which states are the worst neighbors? According to kindness.org’s survey, Vermont has the worst neighbors, followed by Oregon, Arizona, Iowa and Illinois.