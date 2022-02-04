‘Super 8’ highest grossing movie filmed in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — According to a recent list compiled by a team at USDISH, the highest grossing movie that was ever filmed in West Virginia was J.J. Abrams’ Super 8 from 2011.

The film managed to gross a total of $127 million in box office earnings over its lifespan, but such a pull only managed to place West Virginia at 45 on the list compared to the movies representing the other states.

While the movie was filmed in Weirton, W.Va., and surrounding areas, the events of the movie itself take place in the fictional town of Lillian, OH.

The list was created using IMDb to find a list of movies with the highest gross box office revenue in the U.S. However, the revenue was not adjusted for inflation.

Then with the help of movie-locations.com and latlong.net, the filming locations for each of the highest-grossing movies was found. To qualify, each film had to have at least one scene filmed in the state.

Other Findings