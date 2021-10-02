The best private high schools in West Virginia, according to Niche.com

Created in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon School Program recognizes public, parochial and private learning facilities for their performance in one of two categories. (Getty Images)

CLARSKBURG, W.Va. — Niche has released their list for 2022’s best private high schools in West Virginia.

A number of factors are taken into account when a school is being ranked. According to the website, the rankings are based on the “rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges that students consider, student-teacher ratio, private school ratings, and more. Data sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche users, and the schools directly.”

The rankings go as such:

The Linsly School (A+) Located in Wheeling, this school boasts high marks in all categories, with Teachers being the only ranking below an A-. Charleston Catholic High School (A) Located in Charleston, this school shows to excel at Academics, College Prep, and Sports. Its lowest ranking is a C in Diversity. St. Joseph Catholic High School (A-) Located in Huntington, this school shows its strengths in Academics as well as Sports. It holds a respectable, if not fantastic, ranking in all other categories. Parkersburg Catholic High School (A-) Located in Parkersburg, this school only achieves high marks in Academics but does still retain various sorts of B’s in all other categories. Whitmore School (A-) Located in Morgantown, this school does well with Teachers and especially well in Academics and College Prep. However, there are a lack of rankings for the other categories.

