After all, it is the most important meal of the day

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Looking for a spot to eat breakfast this weekend? Here are some of the top-rated restaurants that serve breakfast in Morgantown, Fairmont, Clarksburg and Bridgeport, according to websites like Tripadvisor and Google Reviews.

Morgantown

Apple Annie’s Bakery – Has the classics you would expect in an American breakfast with the added benefit of baked goods made fresh that morning.

Terra Cafe – Uses locally sourced ingredients and has a different menu special for its Saturday breakfast. Also serves brunch, caters and serves baked goods.

Zeke’s Breakfast & Bakes – Located on High Street, Zeke’s serves a variety of baked goods and hearty breakfast options, including breakfast burritos and even a breakfast taco.

Blue Moose Cafe – A great place for a cup of coffee, or grabbing a quick pastry or bagel to snack on.

Fairmont

McAteer’s – McAteer’s offers omeletts, french toast, breakfast sandwiches and plenty of sides to choose from.

Joe N’ Throw – The #1 rated coffee and tea location in Fairmont on Tripadvisor, Joe N’ Throw also offers breakfast food and is located on Adams Street.

Bridgeport

Almost Heaven Desserts & Coffee Bar – Located right along Route 50, this restaurant has a wide selection of paninis, as well as acai bowls and of course, lots of dessert options.

Stone Tower Brews – Also found in Buckhannon and Morgantown, Stone Tower Brews is known for its coffee and all-day breakfast.

Winnie’s – Also on Route 50 and only one block away from Almost Heaven Desserts & Coffee, this all-day breakfast joint also features a wide selection of cocktails and mimosas starting at 7 a.m.

Great Harvest Bakery – Great Harvest has a location on Jerry Dove Drive as well as a location in Elkins, with great sandwiches and some truly amazing pepperoni rolls.

Clarksburg

FOP – Ranked as one of the most underrated restaurants in West Virginia, the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) near Nutter Fort serves breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sweet Nana’s – This bakery opens at 7 a.m. and sells donuts as well as a number of other sweet treats. You can also order their food through Door Dash.

Is your favorite breakfast place not on the list? Email sgorski2@wboy.com with your suggestions.