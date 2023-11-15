CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Not sure what to bring to holiday dinner? Campbell’s has released each state’s favorite side dish for 2023.

According to the 2023 “State of the Sides,” most Americans look forward to sides more than the main course at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. In both West Virginia and nationally, mashed potatoes are the favorite holiday side dish. In fact, almost half of the state prefer mashed potatoes the most.

Campbell’s State of the Sides results for 2023

Nationally, the top five favorite sides this year are:

Mashed Potatoes Struffing/Dressing Mac & Cheese Yams/Sweet Potatoes Green Bean Casserole

According to the annual report, mac & cheese wasn’t even in the top five last year, so it’s on the rise, especially in the south, from Missouri to South Carolina.

Only a handful of states prefer green vegetables as their favorite side: Washington and Rhode Island were the only states that prefer green bean casserole, and the only Virginia and Illinois prefer salad, according to the study.

To see every state’s favorite side dish, click here.