Top 3 WV high schools located in north central WV, Mon County #1 school district

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – North central West Virginia claims the top 3 public high schools in the state along with other high rankings in Niche’s 2022 Best Schools and Districts rankings.

While traditional rankings rely almost exclusively on metrics like test scores and academic performance, Niche’s rankings provide a more personal view of a school by combining user input — ratings from current students, alumni and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education to evaluate teachers, resources and facilities, extracurricular activity opportunities and more.

The top 3 public high schools for West Virginia were located in north central West Virginia:

Bridgeport High School Morgantown High School University High School

George Washington and Winfield High Schools claimed the 4 and 5 spots.

The top school district in the state was given to Monongalia Couty Schools who boasted not only 2 of the top 3 public high schools but also the number 1, number 3 and number 5 elementary schools, North Elementary School, Suncrest Primary School and Cheat Lake Elementary School, and the top 2 middle schools, Suncrest Middle School and Mountaineer Middle School. Whitmore School of Monongalia County Schools also snagged the number 5 spot for private high schools in the state.

Overall, Monongalia County Schools A- Niche grade. Some of the most successful areas were academics, teachers, college prep and sports. The school district received B’s and above in all of the 10 categories used for grading and was also ranked best teachers in West Virginia.

Other top rankings in the area include Fairview Middle School and Bridgeport Middle School, which placed at number 5 and 7 for top middle schools, and Notre Dame High School, which claimed number 6 for best private school.

To view your school and learn more about the West Virginia and national school rankings, click here.