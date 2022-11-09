CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – One of the best ways to celebrate Thanksgiving is by running a race…or maybe not. But if you’re one of the people who like to run turkey trots, here’s a list of available ones in north central West Virginia.

The Barbour County Health Association will be holding its 11th annual 5K Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 5. This event benefits the Heart and Hand House and Belington Presbyterian Church. Day-of registration starts at 7:45 a.m., and the race begins at 9 a.m. To register early call Belington Wellness Center at 304-823-1800 or email snesland@barbourhealth.org. Awards will b given to overall top male and female finishers, top in each age group and for best fall-themed outfits.

The Morgantown Running 5k Turkey Trot & Kids 800 will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. The race starts at the track by the Coliseum and finishes at the Seneca Center; you can park at either. Shuttles will be available to take you from the finish back to your car at the track, or to the Seneca Center to the start of the race. You can register for the race here for $10. You must register by Monday, Nov. 21.

Shinnston’s 14th Annual Turkey Trot 5K and Gobble Wobble will be on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at 9 a.m. The trot benefits the Marie Gaston Scholarship. Registration for the 5K costs $20, and runners and walkers can also register to do the race virtually. Registration for the Kids Gobble Wobble is $10. All participants must register by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 20. To register or for more information, click here.