CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Clarksburg is full of good food, especially authentic Italian food, but if you’re looking for something a little more unique, these are the best options, according to Yelp.

Yelp’s top Clarksburg area restaurant is a Mexican-Spanish experience in Clarksburg. It also boasts one of the best—and largest—margaritas in the area. It has a Yelp rating of 4.5 stars. More information can be found here.

Wonder Bar

One of the few fine dining options in the area, Wonderbar Steakhouse in Clarksburg gives people in north central West Virginia a chance to put on their Sunday best for a splurge. With everything from steak and seafood, to a nationally-rated wine menu, Wonder Bar has a four-star rating on Yelp, and if you are willing to pay the extra buck, is totally worth it to try the elevated experience. Click here for more information or to make a reservation.

This Thai restaurant in Clarksburg takes gusts across the world without ever leaving Harrison County. Yelp gave it a four-star review, and one guest said they are glad to get authentic Asian food without having to travel to Morgantown. It is located at 139 West Main Street in Clarksburg. You can find more information here.

Meagher’s Irish Pub

For a more European experience, try this Charles Point pub that offers traditional Irish food alongside American favorites and, of course, plenty of beer. 12 News took a Restaurant Road Trip to the pub back in 2015. Click here for more information.

What Yelp describes as an Asian fusion restaurant really offers dishes from all over. Cody’s is stuff you wouldn’t normally thing of in West Virginia, like Cornish game hen, Thai pork belly and unique ceviche, so if you want to try some of the stuff you’ve seen on Food Network, this could be your chance. It has a four-star rating on Yelp. The full menu and more information on the Bridgeport restaurant can be found here.

Thelma’s Lunch

This Nutter Fort diner, also known as Thelma’s Hot Dogs has been serving north central West Virginia for years. Although it doesn’t have many Yelp reviews, the reviewers had only good things to say and left 4.5 stars.

This coffee shop and breakfast spot is right in the heart of Bridgeport keeps health in mind without sacrificing flavor. In additional to typical coffee and sandwiches, Winnie’s has protein brownies and energy balls for a healthy to go option. It also has 4.5 stars on Yelp. Find more information here.

Twin Oaks

This classic Italian, family-owned restaurant has been open in north central West Virginia since 1957. Everything served in the restaurant is made specially by the Lelapi family. It has four stars on Yelp. More information and a full menu can be found here.

Oliverio’s Ristorante

This north central West Virginia cult favorite in Bridgeport is one of the most well know Italian restaurants in the area. It also has a location in Morgantown but with more limited hours. It’s Yelp score was only 3.5 stars, but it did have more reviews that some of the other unique eats listings. For more information and a full menu, click here.

Original Italian Pizza

Yes, we know. Another Italian place. But if you’re looking for something less formal, this Bridgeport business could be that options, and it’s technically Sicilian, not Italian. The owners operated in Pennsylvania for 3- years before moving to West Virginia. Yelp gave it four stars. See what they offer here.

Honorable mention: Clean Juice

Although it has been open less than a year, Clean Juice fills a niche that was formerly vacant in Bridgeport. All the pressed juices and smoothies are made with completely fresh and organic ingredients. It’s a little on the pricey end, but in that price, you get the watch all of the ingredients go directly into your drink. When 12 News visited Clean Juice, they told us that their drinks can even improve your immune system.