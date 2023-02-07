CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Whether you plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day the weekend before, the weekend after, or on the day—or you’re just looking for something fun to do—there are several events with tickets still available in West Virginia.

Stonewall Resort is having special events for Valentine’s weekend (Feb. 10-14). A release from the resort said a Valentine’s Day Dinner Buffet will be offered each evening from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 10-14 at Stillwaters Restaurant, and the resort is offering a “Romantic Rendezvous package” for couples—or people—who want to stay overnight.

For those looking for something a little less typical, the “Anti-Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dance” is being held from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. “Whether a single looking for an exciting friends’ getaway, or a couple who isn’t interested in the typical chocolate and flowers, this is the perfect opportunity to celebrate with your closest, or mix and mingle with new friends,” said the release.

If you’re looking for something more affordable, the Ritchie County Family Resource Network is hosting a Valentine Ball on Feb. 11. The ball offers dinner, dancing, photos and door prizes for only $25 per couple. The event will be at the 4-H Assembly Hall in Harrisville. The event is adult-only and alcohol-free. Tickets are available by calling Pam or Joe with the FRN at 304-643-2022.

If you’re looking to go to an event or show that isn’t necessarily centered around Valentine’s Day, there are several concerts happening in north-central West Virginia. “Last Comic Standing” Michael Palascak is coming to the Robinson Grand in Clarksburg on Feb. 18, and other live music events are available on Feb. 18 at the Sagebrush Round Up Country Music Hall in Fairmont, The Purple Fiddle in Thomas, and 123 Pleasant Street in Morgantown.

If you’re willing to travel a little further, The Judds will be performing in Charleston on Saturday, Feb. 18; it is considered one of the best concerts coming to West Virginia in 2023.

If you’re looking for deals on last minutes Valentine’s Day gifts, you can enter our Bonnie Bell’s Valentine’s Day Giveaway for a chance to win a different treat for every day of the week.

If you watch 304 Today at 4:30 p.m. on WBOY NBC on Wednesday, you will see more about additional deals from Tuscan Sun Spa and White’s Fine Jewelry.

If you’re looking for a nice restaurant but don’t know where to start, check out our recent Restaurant Road Trips; some fancier and more fun ones include Mason Jar BBQ & More in Fairmont, The Billy Motel & Ish Kitchen in Davis, Bad Ax Bistro in Sutton, and Vanessa’s Kitchen in Morgantown.