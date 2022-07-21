CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – From cheesy cocktails to spicy sodas, the past year has had its fair share of strange food creations. Though some of these options are sold out, we collected some of our favorites to reminisce. Would you eat these?

Velveeta Martini

Source: The Kraft Heinz Company

Most recently, Velveeta unveiled a martini inspired by the cheese product, nicknamed the Veltini. The infused vodka is available at BLT restaurants in New York, Washington DC, Charlotte, New York and Chicago. For those who can’t make it to a restaurant, the company is offering “Veltini kits” to make the drink at home.

The kit costs $50 and comes with two martini glasses, a gold cocktail shaker, two coasters, a jar of olives, cocktail picks, a box of Velveeta Jumbo Shells & Cheese, Velveeta cheese sauce to infuse the vodka and rim glasses, a Velveeta brick to stuff the olives and a recipe card to help you put it all together.

Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot

Courtesy: Mtn Dew

Advertised as “Dew flavor with bursts of heat and lime flavoring,” Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot hit the shelves this year and is now available at most major retailers.

Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend

Courtesy: Barefoot Wine

The wine, referred to as one “that’ll send your taste buds into fits of chocolate-y delight,” was available starting on Thursday, December 9, at Barefoot’s website. It is currently sold out. Each Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend delivery came with two 750ml bottles of wine and a package of Oreo Thins for $24.99.

Arby’s Curly Fry and Crinkle Fry Vodka

Courtesy: Arby’s

The 80 proof vodkas were announced in Nov. 2021. The Curly Fry Vodka was distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic. The Crinkle Fry Vodka was “a subtle tribute to its namesake, made with real kosher salt and sugar to honor the rich tradition of salted potato shapes,” according to a press release. The vodkas were available to purchase on their website, but are now sold out.

Kraft Mac & Cheese Ice Cream

(Photo: Business Wire)

Last year, Kraft partnered with Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to create a new creamy cheesy flavor. The product was on the shelves for National Mac & Cheese Day. The ice cream was sold both inside Van Leeuwen Ice Cream stores and online while supplies lasted.

Hard Mountain Dew

(Photo courtesy: Boston Beer Company)

With an ABV of 5%, this drink was announced in April 2021 and scheduled to hit the shelves earlier this year. The malt beverage is currently only available in Iowa, Tennessee, and Florida, but the company promises to expand to other states. Hard Mountain Dew contains zero caffeine, no added sugar, 2.2g of total carbs, and is 100 calories per 12 oz serving.

Seasonal Kraft Mac & Cheese

Kraft seems to make a habit out of getting creative with its Mac & Cheese products. For Valentines Day 2021, the company released a candy-flavored version with a sweet packet to turn the noodles pink.

(Courtesy: Kraft)

Back in the fall season of 2020, Kraft also released a Pumpkin Spice flavored version of its Mac & Cheese.