MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Business experts have determined that the best place in America to open a secondhand clothing store is in West Virginia.

According to the study by Income Nerd that included 200 cities, people in Morgantown are looking for used fashion more than in any other city.

Based on searches for related terms, Morgantown residents make 1,324 searches for thrift clothing per 100,000 people. Although Morgantown only has about 30,000 full-time residents, based on that metric, the only other city that has even close to Morgantown’s demand for thrift stores is Newark, Delaware.

The search data may be skewed because of Morgantown’s high percentage of college students. Roughly half of Morgantown’s population during the school year is West Virginia University students. If Income Nerd chose not to include students in Morgantown’s population, that could account for Morgantown’s high rank.

Regardless, thrift stores do seem to be thriving in the area. Based on Google Maps, there are about a dozen thrift stores that are operating in the Morgantown area.

Charleston, West Virginia also made the list of the top 10 best cities to open a secondhand clothing store. Coming in at number eight, Charleston residents searched for thrifted clothing-related search terms 709 times per 100,000 people.

Although two West Virginia cities were deemed a perfect place to start a preloved fashion empire, statewide, West Virginia wasn’t as interested. Based on the study, the best states were Vermont, Oregon, Rhode Island, New York and California.