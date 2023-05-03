CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Whether you celebrate Mexico’s victory in the Battle of Puebla or just use May 5th as an excuse to eat tacos, there are several ways to spent the holiday in north central West Virginia.

Go to a Party!

Downtown Celebration – Morgantown

The City of Morgantown is holding a celebration on Saturday to “showcase Mexico’s colorful cultural tradition,” according to a press release. The Morgantown Sister Cities Commission event will take place in the Wesley United Methodist Church annex starting at noon.

The celebration will include traditional Mexican music, dancing and food, the release said, including performances from musicians Lily and Sergio Caporali and dancer Maria Paulina Medina.

Bike Night Block Party – Clarksburg

Mr. Taco in the Glen Elk neighborhood of Clarksburg is also holding a party for Cinco de Mayo. The “Bike Night Block Party” will be hosted by Mr. Taco and RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson starting at 6 p.m. on Friday.

“Cinco de Meow” Party – Clarksburg

If you want to do more than just eat, Pet Supplies Plus in Clarksburg is holding “Cinco de Meow” event on Saturday, May 6. The dog and cat adoption event will also be giving away a one-year supply of Dr. Marty’s freeze dried dog or cat food, according to a Facebook post. The “pawty” will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on May 6 at the Clarksburg Pet Supplies Plus on Emily Drive.

Try a New Restaurant

West Virginia Tourism suggests celebrating in Morgantown by checking out one of these local restaurants:

Black Bear Burritos – A mix of Mexican food with Appalachian culture and art on University Ave

Los Mariachis – Pick one of three Morgantown locations for Mexican food

Although we always recommend trying local restaurants, some chain restaurants that are available locally, like Chili’s and Applebee’s also offer deals for Cinco de Mayo.