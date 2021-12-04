West Virginia 2nd most carbon-intensive economy in U.S. according to Commodity.com

FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 file photo, emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant as the suns sets, near Emmett, Kansas, United States. The world needs to more than halve production of coal, oil and gas in the coming decade to maintain a chance of keeping global warming from reaching dangerous levels, according to a U.N.-backed study released Wednesday. The report published by the U.N. Environment Program found that while governments have made ambitious pledges to curb greenhouse gas emissions, they are still planning to extract double the amount of fossil fuels in 2030 than what would be consistent with the 2015 Paris climate accord’s goal of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A study from Commodity.com has found that West Virginia has the 2nd most carbon-intensive economy in the U.S.

With data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Environment Dataset and the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the study tried to determine the states with the least carbon-intensive economies by calculating CO2 emissions per GDP.

States with a lower value were ranked higher.

As a result, West Virginia was ranked the 49th least carbon-intensive state while New York was placed at number one.

Rank State CO2 emissions per GDP (tons per $ million) CO2 emissions per capita Total CO2 emissions (tons) Largest source of CO2 emissions Population 1 New York 123.6 9.0 175,900,000 Petroleum 19,336,776 49 West Virginia 901.2 49.8 90,000,000 Coal 1,784,787 Least Carbon-Intensive Economies

“In 2018 (the most recent year that state-level data is available pertaining to carbon emissions), West Virginia emitted 901.2 tons of CO2 per $1 million of GDP, compared to the U.S. average of 287.2 tons.”

Thanks to decarbonization in electric power generation, total CO2 emissions in the nation has dropped from its peak of 6 billion metric tons in 2007 to 4.6 billion metric tons in 2020.