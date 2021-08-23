West Virginia, 8th best state for women’s equality

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Women’s Equality Day is coming up on Thursday, Aug. 26, but despite improvements for women, gender gaps still exist in every state.

Nationally, women are disproportionately underrepresented in leadership positions and underpaid. Women make up more than 50 percent of the population but constitute only around 27% of legislators and 25% of Fortune 500 board seats.

COVID-19 also demonstrated the job inequality toward women; during the pandemic, women were laid off at a much higher rate than men and were hired back at a lower rate.

WalletHub analyzed 17 indicators for gender equality across the 50 states to determine what states are the best for women’s equality. West Virginia came in at number 8 on the ranking list.

In addition to the 8th place overall ranking, West Virginia topped the charts at number 1 for women’s education and health and took 9th for workplace environment for women and 4th for executive positions for women.

Nationally, women were named the disadvantaged gender in most areas of the study including:

Income

Executive positions

Political representation

Men were disadvantaged in only the work hours category.

Nevada was named the best state for women’s equality with top five rankings in three of the main categories. Utah was named the worst state in the ranking.

To view the complete rankings for all 50 states, click here.