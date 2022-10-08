CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Natural disasters affect millions of Americans each year, destroying homes and communities all over the country, such as the recent Hurricane Ian, which caused $57 billion in damage to Florida and South Carolina. In a recent study from WalletHub, they found that, when compared with the other 50 states in the nation, West Virginia ranked 33rd in terms of natural disaster impact.

In the study, the 50 states were ranked across two key metrics: the number of climate disasters causing at least $1 billion in damage since 1980, and the loss amount per capita of those disasters.

States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters

Overall Rank* State Total Score Number of Climate Disasters Causing $1 Billion+ in Damage (1980-2022) Loss Amount from Climate Disasters Causing $1 Billion+ in Damage per Capita (1980-2022) 1 Mississippi 97.50 7 1 2 Louisiana 94.50 11 1 3 Texas 83.97 1 8 4 Iowa 81.90 22 5 5 Alabama 75.81 1 11 33 West Virginia 31.21 30 24 Notes: *No. 1 = Most Impacted by Natural Disasters

With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the highest number of climate disasters, and the highest loss amount from climate disasters, respectively.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of vulnerability to natural disasters. Then, each state’s weighted average was taken across all metrics to calculate its overall score and to determine the rank-order.