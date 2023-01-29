CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia has shown to have some of the worst dental care in the country, according to a recent study.

Through examining 25 indicators of dental health, the folks at Express Dentist have ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The results of their study found that the dental health of West Virginia is one of the worst at number 50. In comparison, Connecticut has the best dental health, while Arkansas has the worst. The only categories that West Virginia performed exceptionally in include water fluoridation and percentage of people not visiting a dentist in the last 12 months due to a fear of dentist.

It was also found that West Virginia has the highest percentage of smokers as well as percentage of older adults (65+) with all teeth removed due to decay or gum disease.

State Rank Total score out of 100 Number of dentists per 100,000 people Employment level in dentists Percentage of all adults who reported visiting a dentist in the past year Percentage of young adults (ages 18-44) who visited a dentist in the past year Percentage of adults aged 65 or older who reported having all teeth removed due to decay or gum disease Medicaid Adult Dental Benefits Water Fluoridation Reason for not visiting a dentist among those without a visit in the past 12 months – Cost Percentage of adults who reported smoking at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime and currently smoke daily or some days Percentage of children ages 1-17 who had one or more preventive dental care visits in the past 12 months Poor overall condition of mouth and teeth among all income levels Poor overall condition of mouth and teeth among low income level Very good overall condition of mouth and teeth among all income levels Life in general is very often less satisfying due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income levels Life in general is very often less satisfying due to condition of mouth and teeth among low-income level Life in general is never less satisfying due to condition of mouth and teeth among high-income level Appearance of mouth and teeth affect ability to interview for a job among all income levels Appearance of mouth and teeth affect ability to interview for a job among low-income level Experienced dry mouth very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groups Experienced difficulty biting/chewing very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groups Experienced pain very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groups Took days off very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groups Strongly agree with I need to see the dentist twice a year among all income groups Reason for not visiting a dentist among those without a visit in the last 12 months – Trouble finding a dentist Reason for not visiting a dentist among those without a visit in the last 12 months – Afraid of dentist West Virginia 50 45 1 1 1 1 1 2 4 3 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 3 2 3 2 1 2 2 2 1 4

The rankings were based on a list of 25 indicators, each worth a maximum of 4 points for a possible total score of 100. The indicators include:

Indicators 4 point 3 point 2 point 1 point Number of dentists per 100,000 people Over 70 60-70 50-60 Less than 50 Emplayment levels in dentists 2390-12040 1230-2190 470-1130 100-420 Percentage of adults who reported visiting a dentist in the past year Over 75% 70-75% 65-70% Less than 65% Percentage of young adults (ages 18 to 44) who reported visiting a dentist in the past year Over 75% 70-75% 65-70% Less than 65 Percentage of adults aged 65 or older who reported having all teeth removed due to decay or gum disease Less than 10% 10-15% 15-20% Over 20% Medicaid Adult Dental Benefits Extensive Limited Emergency None Water Fluoridation Over 75% 50-75% 25-50% Less than 25% Reason for not visiting the dentist among those without a visit in the past 12 months – Cost Less than 50% 51-60% 61-70% 71% or more Percentage of adults who reported smoking at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime and currently smoke daily or some days Less than 10% 10-15% 15-20% More than 20% Percentage of children ages 1-17 who had one or more preventive dental care visits in the past 12 months More than 85% 80-85% 75-80% Less than 75% Poor overall condition of mouth and teeth among all income levels Less than 7% 8-10% 11-13% Over 13% Poor overall condition of mouth and teeth among low-income level Less than 9% 10-15% 16-20% Over 21% Very good overall condition of mouth and teeth among all income levels 45% or more 33-44% 21-32% 20% or less Life in general is very often less satisfying due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income levels 7% or less 8-9% 10-11% 12% or more Life in general is very often less satisfying due to condition of mouth and teeth among low income levels 5% or less 6-11% 12-17% 18% or more Life in general is never less satisfying due to condition of mouth and teeth among high-income level 61% or more 51-60% 41-50% 40% or less Appearance of mouth and teeth affects ability to interview for a job among all income levels 61% or more 51-60% 41-50% 40% or less Appearance of mouth and teeth affects ability to interview for a job among low-income level 20% or less 21-30% 31-40% 41% or more Experienced dry mouth very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groups 10% or less 11-14% 15-18% 19% or more Experienced difficulty biting/chewing very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groups 6% or less 7-10% 15-14% 15% or more Experienced pain very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groups 5% or less 6-9% 10-13% 14% or more Took days off very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groups 0-1% 2% 3% 4% or more Strongly agree with I need to see the dentist twice a year among all income groups 71% or more 61-70% 51-60% 50% or less Reason for not visiting a dentist among those without a visit in the last 12 months – Trouble finding a dentist 8% or less 9-13% 14-18% 19% or more Reason for not visiting a dentist among those without a visit in the last 12 months – Afraid of dentist 15% or less 16-25% 26-35% 36% or more

Moe information and the full list of state rankings can be found here.