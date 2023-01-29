CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia has shown to have some of the worst dental care in the country, according to a recent study.

Through examining 25 indicators of dental health, the folks at Express Dentist have ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The results of their study found that the dental health of West Virginia is one of the worst at number 50. In comparison, Connecticut has the best dental health, while Arkansas has the worst. The only categories that West Virginia performed exceptionally in include water fluoridation and percentage of people not visiting a dentist in the last 12 months due to a fear of dentist.

It was also found that West Virginia has the highest percentage of smokers as well as percentage of older adults (65+) with all teeth removed due to decay or gum disease.

StateRankTotal score out of 100Number of dentists per 100,000 peopleEmployment level in dentistsPercentage of all adults who reported visiting a dentist in the past yearPercentage of young adults (ages 18-44) who visited a dentist in the past yearPercentage of adults aged 65 or older who reported having all teeth removed due to decay or gum diseaseMedicaid Adult Dental BenefitsWater FluoridationReason for not visiting a dentist among those without a visit in the past 12 months – CostPercentage of adults who reported smoking at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime and currently smoke daily or some daysPercentage of children ages 1-17 who had one or more preventive dental care visits in the past 12 months Poor overall condition of mouth and teeth among all income levelsPoor overall condition of mouth and teeth among low income levelVery good overall condition of mouth and teeth among all income levelsLife in general is very often less satisfying due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income levelsLife in general is very often less satisfying due to condition of mouth and teeth among low-income levelLife in general is never less satisfying due to condition of mouth and teeth among high-income levelAppearance of mouth and teeth affect ability to interview for a job among all income levelsAppearance of mouth and teeth affect ability to interview for a job among low-income levelExperienced dry mouth very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groupsExperienced difficulty biting/chewing very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groupsExperienced pain very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groupsTook days off very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groupsStrongly agree with I need to see the dentist twice a year among all income groupsReason for not visiting a dentist among those without a visit in the last 12 months – Trouble finding a dentistReason for not visiting a dentist among those without a visit in the last 12 months – Afraid of dentist
West Virginia50451111124312112113232122214

The rankings were based on a list of 25 indicators, each worth a maximum of 4 points for a possible total score of 100. The indicators include:

Indicators4 point3 point2 point1 point
Number of dentists per 100,000 peopleOver 7060-7050-60Less than 50
Emplayment levels in dentists2390-120401230-2190470-1130100-420
Percentage of adults who reported visiting a dentist in the past yearOver 75%70-75%65-70%Less than 65%
Percentage of young adults (ages 18 to 44) who reported visiting a dentist in the past yearOver 75%70-75%65-70%Less than 65
Percentage of adults aged 65 or older who reported having all teeth removed due to decay or gum diseaseLess than 10%10-15%15-20%Over 20%
Medicaid Adult Dental BenefitsExtensiveLimitedEmergencyNone
Water FluoridationOver 75%50-75%25-50%Less than 25%
Reason for not visiting the dentist among those without a visit in the past 12 months – CostLess than 50%51-60%61-70%71% or more
Percentage of adults who reported smoking at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime and currently smoke daily or some daysLess than 10%10-15%15-20%More than 20%
Percentage of children ages 1-17 who had one or more preventive dental care visits in the past 12 monthsMore than 85%80-85%75-80%Less than 75%
Poor overall condition of mouth and teeth among all income levelsLess than 7%8-10%11-13%Over 13%
Poor overall condition of mouth and teeth among low-income levelLess than 9%10-15%16-20%Over 21%
Very good overall condition of mouth and teeth among all income levels45% or more33-44%21-32%20% or less
Life in general is very often less satisfying due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income levels7% or less8-9%10-11%12% or more
Life in general is very often less satisfying due to condition of mouth and teeth among low income levels5% or less6-11%12-17%18% or more
Life in general is never less satisfying due to condition of mouth and teeth among high-income level61% or more51-60%41-50%40% or less
Appearance of mouth and teeth affects ability to interview for a job among all income levels61% or more51-60%41-50%40% or less
Appearance of mouth and teeth affects ability to interview for a job among low-income level20% or less21-30%31-40%41% or more
Experienced dry mouth very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groups10% or less11-14%15-18%19% or more
Experienced difficulty biting/chewing very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groups6% or less7-10%15-14%15% or more
Experienced pain very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groups5% or less6-9%10-13%14% or more
Took days off very often in the last 12 months due to condition of mouth and teeth among all income groups0-1%2%3%4% or more
Strongly agree with I need to see the dentist twice a year among all income groups71% or more61-70%51-60%50% or less
Reason for not visiting a dentist among those without a visit in the last 12 months – Trouble finding a dentist8% or less9-13%14-18%19% or more
Reason for not visiting a dentist among those without a visit in the last 12 months – Afraid of dentist15% or less16-25%26-35%36% or more

Moe information and the full list of state rankings can be found here.