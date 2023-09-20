CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — In recent years, children in West Virginia have consistently ranked in the top 10 in the U.S. when it comes to childhood obesity, per State of Childhood Obesity. However, a new study has revealed that West Virginia kids are pushing back against this statistic by getting active.
According to a study from AAA State of Play, 27.5% of children in West Virginia aged 6-17 participate in physical activity for at least an hour every day. This places them at fourth in the country when it comes to this metric and only .3% behind third-place Montana.
The full study can be found below:
|Rank
|State
|Percentage of active children
|1
|North Dakota
|29.8
|2
|Wyoming
|29.7
|3
|Montana
|27.8
|4
|West Virginia
|27.5
|5
|Alaska
|26.9
|6
|Nebraska
|26.4
|7
|Missouri
|26.2
|8
|Ohio
|25.5
|9
|Mississippi
|25.2
|10
|Vermont
|25.2
|11
|Indiana
|25
|12
|Maine
|25
|13
|Pennsylvania
|25
|14
|Iowa
|24.8
|15
|Minnesota
|24.8
|16
|Kansas
|24.4
|17
|South Dakota
|24.3
|18
|Arkansas
|24.1
|19
|New Hampshire
|24
|20
|Alabama
|23.8
|21
|Kentucky
|23.6
|22
|Wisconsin
|23.4
|23
|Illinois
|23.1
|24
|Idaho
|22.9
|25
|Deleware
|22.7
|26
|Washington
|22.6
|27
|Colorado
|22.5
|28
|Michigan
|22.3
|29
|Connecticut
|21.9
|30
|Georgia
|21.8
|31
|Oklahoma
|21.6
|32
|Oregon
|21
|33
|New Mexico
|20.7
|34
|Tennessee
|20.7
|35
|South Carolina
|20.4
|36
|Maryland
|20
|37
|Virginia
|20
|38
|New York
|19.7
|39
|Massachusetts
|19.4
|40
|North Carolina
|19.1
|41
|Rhode Island
|18.5
|42
|Florida
|17.9
|43
|Utah
|17.8
|44
|Louisiana
|17.5
|45
|Hawaii
|17.4
|46
|California
|17.3
|47
|New Jerssey
|17.3
|48
|Arizona
|16.8
|49
|Washington D.C.
|16.3
|50
|Texas
|15.6
|51
|Nevada
|13.9
Data for this study was compiled from childhealthdata.org, a project supported and funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The activities required to contribute to this percentile vary but can range from simple activities like walking and running to more rigorous ones like climbing and strength training.