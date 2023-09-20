CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — In recent years, children in West Virginia have consistently ranked in the top 10 in the U.S. when it comes to childhood obesity, per State of Childhood Obesity. However, a new study has revealed that West Virginia kids are pushing back against this statistic by getting active.

According to a study from AAA State of Play, 27.5% of children in West Virginia aged 6-17 participate in physical activity for at least an hour every day. This places them at fourth in the country when it comes to this metric and only .3% behind third-place Montana.

The full study can be found below:

Rank State Percentage of active children 1 North Dakota 29.8 2 Wyoming 29.7 3 Montana 27.8 4 West Virginia 27.5 5 Alaska 26.9 6 Nebraska 26.4 7 Missouri 26.2 8 Ohio 25.5 9 Mississippi 25.2 10 Vermont 25.2 11 Indiana 25 12 Maine 25 13 Pennsylvania 25 14 Iowa 24.8 15 Minnesota 24.8 16 Kansas 24.4 17 South Dakota 24.3 18 Arkansas 24.1 19 New Hampshire 24 20 Alabama 23.8 21 Kentucky 23.6 22 Wisconsin 23.4 23 Illinois 23.1 24 Idaho 22.9 25 Deleware 22.7 26 Washington 22.6 27 Colorado 22.5 28 Michigan 22.3 29 Connecticut 21.9 30 Georgia 21.8 31 Oklahoma 21.6 32 Oregon 21 33 New Mexico 20.7 34 Tennessee 20.7 35 South Carolina 20.4 36 Maryland 20 37 Virginia 20 38 New York 19.7 39 Massachusetts 19.4 40 North Carolina 19.1 41 Rhode Island 18.5 42 Florida 17.9 43 Utah 17.8 44 Louisiana 17.5 45 Hawaii 17.4 46 California 17.3 47 New Jerssey 17.3 48 Arizona 16.8 49 Washington D.C. 16.3 50 Texas 15.6 51 Nevada 13.9

Data for this study was compiled from childhealthdata.org, a project supported and funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The activities required to contribute to this percentile vary but can range from simple activities like walking and running to more rigorous ones like climbing and strength training.