CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes Advisor’s list of “Best Places to Travel In 2023.”

Standing out among heavy hitters such as Edinburgh in Scotland, Carcassonne in France and Tasmania in Australia, West Virginia was represented on the list by St. Albans in Kanawha County.

Regarding St. Albans, Forbes Advisor wrote, “whether you want to get out and enjoy nature or stay in town and explore the restaurant scene, this Mountain State gem is great for a relaxing getaway.” They also paid special attention to the history of the area, mentioning the native tribes that once inhabited the region, “including the Adena, Fort Ancient, Moneton and Shawnee.”

But they didn’t stop there. For each entry on the list, they made sure to give a few tips to make the most of your trip.

“Consider using a Capital One travel card to book an Airbnb in St. Albans or nearby Charleston and then redeeming your miles to offset the charge,” Forbes wrote. “Want to rack up rewards on your dining credit card? Start your day with coffee at Coal River Coffee Company, then in the evening, hit up The Tap for a wide selection of craft beer and a bar-b-queterie board.”

You can check out what other cities and regions made the cut by visiting the full list here.