CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tax Day falls on April 18, 2023, and with it, people are desperately traversing the complicated world of filing taxes, but one study from WalletHub said that West Virginia will owe a little more than most other states.

“Tax burden measures the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes,” WalletHub said.

WalletHub compared the tax burden of all 50 states and found that West Virginia had the 23rd highest Total Tax Burden, well below number one New York, and well above number 50 Alaska.

Overall Tax Burden by State

Overall Rank* State Total Tax Burden

(%) Property Tax Burden

(%) Individual Income Tax Burden

(%) Total Sales & Excise Tax Burden

(%) 1 New York 12.47% 4.36%

(5) 4.72%

(1) 3.39%

(24) 2 Hawaii 12.31% 2.74%

(26) 2.86%

(10) 6.71%

(1) 3 Maine 11.14% 5.33%

(1) 2.52%

(14) 3.29%

(26) 23 West Virginia 8.36% 2.23%

(38) 2.43%

(15) 3.70%

(14) 48 New Hampshire 6.14% 4.94%

(3) 0.13%

(42) 1.07%

(50) 49 Delaware 6.12% 1.88%

(45) 3.15%

(5) 1.09%

(49) 50 Alaska 5.06% 3.59%

(11) 0.00%

(44) 1.47%

(46) Note: *No. 1 = Highest

To get their findings, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three types of state tax burdens, which would make up a share of someone’s total personal income in the state: