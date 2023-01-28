CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A recent study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia has the lowest racial/ethnic wealth gap in the nation.

“Some key factors driving the racial wealth gap include unequal access to higher education and employment for minorities, as well as residential segregation that still persists,” WalletHub said.

To secure their findings, WalletHub analyzed each state across 21 key metrics involving financial inequality among racial groups.

They found that West Virginia possessed the smallest wealth gap between racial/ethnic groups in the U.S., but the gaps that do exist are greatest among black Americans. In contrast, the District of Columbia (D.C.) was shown to have the biggest wealth gap, though they had a lower homeownership rate gap than West Virginia.

Overall Rank* State Total Score Biggest Median Household Income Gap

(most disadvantaged group) Biggest Homeownership Rate Gap

(most disadvantaged group) Biggest Poverty Rate Gap**

(most disadvantaged group) Biggest Educational Attainment Gap***

(most disadvantaged group) 1 District of Columbia 75.49 66.49%

(Black People) 33.92%

(Hispanics) 303.33%

(Black People) 63.69%

(Black People) 2 Wisconsin 68.70 50.27%

(Black People) 66.54%

(Black People) 249.43%

(Black People) 51.27%

(Black People) 3 Minnesota 63.63 46.60%

(Black People) 66.73%

(Black People) 271.83%

(Black People) 45.31%

(Hispanics) 49 Alaska 22.78 25.21%

(Black People) 45.33%

(Black People) 54.17%

(Black People) 44.24%

(Hispanics) 50 Hawaii 21.99 12.65%

(Black People) 57.62%

(Black People) 32.97%

(Hispanics) 47.27%

(Hispanics) 51 West Virginia 21.39 32.60%

(Black People) 42.67%

(Black People) 75.76%

(Black People) 36.28%

(Black People) Notes:

*No. 1 = Biggest Wealth Gaps

**The “Biggest Poverty Rate Gap” category describes the poverty rate of a certain ethnicity in relation to that of white people. For example, 100% would mean twice the poverty rate of white people.

***The “Educational Attainment Gap” category in this table refers to Bachelor’s Degree or Higher.

In the study, white people were used as the benchmark “with which to measure the gap with minority, nonwhite populations, including black people, Hispanics and Asians,” WalletHub said. Then, the biggest gap between racial groups was chosen for each metric.