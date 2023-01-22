CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A recent study from WalletHub has found that West Virginia has one of the highest job resignation rates in the nation.

To achieve their results, WalletHub looked at how frequently people are leaving their places of employment then ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

According to their findings, West Virginia has the 6th highest job resignation rate, just above Tennessee and just under Delaware.

Rank State Resignation Rate (Latest Month) Resignation Rate (Last 12 Months) 1 Alaska 4.50% 4.37% 2 Wyoming 4.10% 3.59% 3 Montana 3.50% 3.58% 4 Louisiana 3.40% 3.38% 5 Delaware 3.30% 3.29% 6 West Virginia 3.20% 3.27% 7 Tennessee 3.00% 3.48% States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates

The rankings were determined by taking the resignation rate for both the latest month and the last 12 months, then they were weighted.