CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Student debt has become a hotly debated topic in America, but West Virginia may be one of the states suffering the most from it.
To find out where student loans are at their worse, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on a variety of related factors.
WalletHub found that West Virginia had the fourth most student debt in the nation, falling just behind Mississippi, Delaware and number one Pennsylvania.
Student Debt by State
|Overall Rank*
|State
|Total Score
|Student-Loan Indebtedness
|Grant & Student Work Opportunities
|1
|Pennsylvania
|62.96
|1
|12
|2
|Delaware
|62.64
|2
|5
|3
|Mississippi
|61.59
|3
|3
|4
|West Virginia
|58.44
|5
|2
With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the worst conditions for that metric category.
The study also found that West Virginia had the third highest “Student Debt as % of Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)” and “Unemployment Rate for People Aged 25 to 34” as well as tied for third highest “Proportion of Students with Debt” with North Dakota.
To achieve its findings, WalletHub made its comparisons across 12 weighted metrics divided between two key dimensions, “Student-Loan Indebtedness” and “Grant & Student Work Opportunities.” Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, which informed each location’s overall score and rank-order.
Student-Loan Indebtedness – Total Points: 85
- Average Student Debt: Full Weight (~8.50 Points)
- Proportion of Students with Debt: Triple Weight (~25.50 Points)
- Student Debt as Share of Income: Double Weight (~17.00 Points)
Note: This metric was calculated by dividing overall state-level student debt per borrower by median household income (adjusted for cost of living).
- Share of Student Loans in Past-Due or Default Status: Full Weight (~8.50 Points)
- Share of Federal Student Loan Borrowers Enrolled in an Income-Driven Repayment Plan: Full Weight (~8.50 Points)
- Share of Student-Loan Borrowers Aged 50 Years & Older: Double Weight (~17.00 Points)
Grant & Student Work Opportunities – Total Points: 15
- Unemployment Rate among Population Aged 25 to 34: Double Weight (~4.29 Points)
- Underemployment Rate: Full Weight (~2.14 Points)
- Availability of Student Jobs: Full Weight (~2.14 Points)
Note: This metric measures student jobs per total civilian population aged 16 to 24 in the labor force.
- Availability of Paid Internships: Full Weight (~2.14 Points)
Note: This metric measures paid internship listings per total civilian population aged 16 to 24 in the labor force.
- Grant Growth: Full Weight (~2.14 Points)
Note: This metric measures the percentage change (2021 vs. 2020) in state- and local-government grants per in-district and in-state undergraduate student.
- Presence of “Student Loan Ombudsmen” Law: Full Weight (~2.14 Points)
Note: This binary metric measures whether Student Loan Ombudsmen law was enacted or not in a state.