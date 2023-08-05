More than 43 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, with an average loan balance of at least $37,500. (Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Student debt has become a hotly debated topic in America, but West Virginia may be one of the states suffering the most from it.

To find out where student loans are at their worse, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on a variety of related factors.

WalletHub found that West Virginia had the fourth most student debt in the nation, falling just behind Mississippi, Delaware and number one Pennsylvania.

Student Debt by State

Overall Rank* State Total Score Student-Loan Indebtedness Grant & Student Work Opportunities 1 Pennsylvania 62.96 1 12 2 Delaware 62.64 2 5 3 Mississippi 61.59 3 3 4 West Virginia 58.44 5 2 Note: *No. 1 = Most Student Debt

With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the worst conditions for that metric category.

The study also found that West Virginia had the third highest “Student Debt as % of Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)” and “Unemployment Rate for People Aged 25 to 34” as well as tied for third highest “Proportion of Students with Debt” with North Dakota.

To achieve its findings, WalletHub made its comparisons across 12 weighted metrics divided between two key dimensions, “Student-Loan Indebtedness” and “Grant & Student Work Opportunities.” Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, which informed each location’s overall score and rank-order.

Student-Loan Indebtedness – Total Points: 85

Average Student Debt: Full Weight (~8.50 Points)

Proportion of Students with Debt: Triple Weight (~25.50 Points)

Student Debt as Share of Income: Double Weight (~17.00 Points)

Note: This metric was calculated by dividing overall state-level student debt per borrower by median household income (adjusted for cost of living).

Note: This metric was calculated by dividing overall state-level student debt per borrower by median household income (adjusted for cost of living). Share of Student Loans in Past-Due or Default Status: Full Weight (~8.50 Points)

Share of Federal Student Loan Borrowers Enrolled in an Income-Driven Repayment Plan: Full Weight (~8.50 Points)

Share of Student-Loan Borrowers Aged 50 Years & Older: Double Weight (~17.00 Points)

Grant & Student Work Opportunities – Total Points: 15