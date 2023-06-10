CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — 2023 has not been a good year for West Virginia’s economy, according to WalletHub.

To determine who is struggling or thriving in the current world economy, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across a variety of indicators.

It found that West Virginia has the worst economy in the nation, behind Alaska and Louisiana, while Washington has the best, ahead of Utah and Massachusetts.

Other notable West Virginia rankings include placing 50th in “% of Jobs in High-Tech Industries” and 48th in “Change in Nonfarm Payrolls.”

WalletHub also said West Virginia has the least startup activity, the lowest median annual household income and the fewest independent inventor patents per 1,000 working-age population.

To achieve its findings, WalletHub made its comparisons across 28 weighted metrics divided among three key dimensions: 1) Economic Activity, 2) Economic Health and 3) Innovation Potential.

State Economy Rankings

Overall Rank State Total Score Economic Activity Economic Health Innovation Potential 1 Washington 68.13 2 14 2 2 Utah 65.04 1 1 10 3 Massachusetts 64.89 13 36 1 49 Alaska 28.48 51 44 41 50 Louisiana 25.04 50 51 49 51 West Virginia 24.12 48 47 51 Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

“Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest economic performance,” WalletHub said.

Each state’s weighted average across all metrics was then used to calculate its overall score.

Economic Activity – Total Points: 33.33

Change in GDP (2022 vs. 2021): Quadruple Weight (~13.33 Points)

Share of Fast-Growing Firms: Triple Weight (~10.00 Points)

Note: This metric measures the number of firms in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list as a percentage of total firms.

State Gross Public Debt as Percent of GDP: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Exports per Capita: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Startup Activity: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Note: This metric measures the rate of newly established firms.

Economic Health – Total Points: 33.33

Unemployment Rate: Double Weight (~4.30 Points)

Underemployment Rate: Half Weight (~1.08 Points)

Change in Nonfarm Payrolls (2022 vs. 2021): Full Weight (~2.15 Points)

Change in Total Civilian Labor Force (2022 vs. 2021): Full Weight (~2.15 Points)

Increase in Ratio of Full-Time Jobs to Part-Time Jobs (2021 vs. 2020): Half Weight (~1.08 Points)

Median Annual Household Income Adjusted for Cost of Living: Full Weight (~2.15 Points)

Growth in State Personal Income (2022 vs. 2021): Full Weight (~2.15 Points)

Government Surplus/Deficit per Capita: Full Weight (~2.15 Points)

Unfunded Public Pension Plans per Capita: Full Weight (~2.15 Points)

Share of Uninsured Population: Half Weight (~1.08 Points)

Share of Population in Poverty: Full Weight (~2.15 Points)

Foreclosure Rate: Full Weight (~2.15 Points)

Growth in Number of Businesses (2021 vs. 2020): Full Weight (~2.15 Points)

Fiscal Health: Full Weight (~2.15 Points)

Note: This metric is based on the George Mason University Mercatus Center’s state fiscal rankings, particularly the State Fiscal Condition Index, which refers to the sum of cash, budget, long-run, service-level and trust-fund solvency indices for each state.

Building-Permit Activity: Full Weight (~2.15 Points)

Note: This metric measures the total number of new privately owned residential-building permits issued annually per capita.

Average Educational Attainment of Recent Immigrants: Half Weight (~1.08 Points)

Note: The educational attainment of recent immigrants aged 25 and older from a foreign country is classified as having either no high school diploma; a high school diploma or equivalent; some college experience or an associate’s degree; a bachelor’s degree; or a graduate or professional degree.

Average Educational Attainment of Recent Migrants from Other U.S. States: Half Weight (~1.08 Points)

Note: The educational attainment of recent migrants aged 25 and older from other states within the U.S. is classified as having either no high school diploma; a high school diploma or equivalent; some college experience or an associate’s degree; a bachelor’s degree; or a graduate or professional degree.

