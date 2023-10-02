GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Spooky season is upon us, and the Mountain State is ready for Halloween decorations.

According to a study by Lombardo Homes, West Virginia is one of the top five states that decorate the most for Halloween in 2023. The other states that decorate the most include Utah, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Delaware.

Out of all the states, West Virginia ranks second and enjoys decorating with ghosts.

When it comes to overall favorite Halloween decorations, pumpkins come out on top. The top ten Halloween decorations in the US are pumpkins, cornstalks, skeletons, black cats, witches, tombstones, spiders/spiderweb, crow, bats, and ghosts.

Courtesy: Lombardo Homes

It can be easy to see why pumpkins are a clear winner for a favorite decoration for Halloween. There are numerous ways that pumpkins can be used for Halloween, from carving and painting, to just sitting them around on porches and other locations for display.

With this wide variety of decorations comes the question of when to start decorating? Specific decoration times vary from person to person, but according to the study, a majority of people start putting Halloween decorations up during the first week of October, with an average of $87 spent on decorations and spend an average of three hours decorating.

Courtesy: Lombardo Homes

One way or another, Halloween is getting closer and decorations of black cats, ghosts, skeletons, pumpkins and more will be seen around every spooky corner.