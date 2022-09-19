CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Residents of West Virginia are looking for vapes the most, according to a recent study using Google Trends data.

According to the ProVape study, West Virginia had the most searches for vape keywords for its population. These search words include words like “vape shop,” “vape,” “vaping” and “vapes.” West Virginia looked for the terms “vape” and “vaping” more than any other state.

The ranking said that West Virginia was on top by a large margin. Each state was given a score, which ranged from 6 and 117, with lower scores being more vape-obsessed. Although the exact methodology for the point values was not given, West Virginia was given by far the lowest score of 6 with the second place state getting a 23.

The next most vape-obsessed states were Wyoming, Kentucky and Hawaii, according to the ranking. The least-vape-obsessed states were California, New York and Maryland.

It’s important to note that Google Trends data does not indicate how many West Virginians are using vapes, only how many are looking for information about them. And while the numbers themselves are unaffected, it should also be noted that the study was completed by a vape retailer which included pro-nicotine statements in its release.

There has been debate in the past few years on whether vaping is a good alternative to smoking. In the past month, e-cigarette maker Juul agreed to pay a $440 million settlement for the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.

West Virginia also received a failing grade on last year’s State of Tobacco Control report.