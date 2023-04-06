CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Every state gets federal funding, but which states are the most reliant on money from the government? The total amount of federal money isn’t the only factor, so a study from WalletHub found out how much a state’s federal funding makes up its total revenue.

The study observed that overall, red states are more reliant on federal funding than blue states. Whether a state is considered red or blue was determined with voting data from the 2020 presidential election. Republican states had an average score of 20.32 and Democrat states had an average score of 30.68, with a lower score meaning a state is more federally dependent.

West Virginia ranked second highest, only falling behind Alaska.

Most federally Dependant States

1: Alaska

2: West Virginia

3: Mississippi

4: Kentucky

5: New Mexico

Least Federally Dependant States

50: New Jersey

49: Washington

48: Utah

47: Kansas

46: Illinois

The study also found that there was a 57% correlation between a state’s GDP and its federal dependency, meaning the more wealthy a state is, the more likely it is to receive federal funding. However, this is not always true, as West Virginia was ranked as the second most federally dependent, but ranked 41 in total GDP out of all U.S. states by Statista in 2022.

The three metrics used for determining federal dependency are listed below: