CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — As the cost of a wedding continues to rise, a study said that West Virginia is the cheapest place to tie the knot.

The study set out to determine the best states to get married based on costs, popularity, weather, services available and divorce rates, and although West Virginia scored middle of the road, it was named the cheapest.

The best state for a wedding, according to the study by Bet Carolina, is Utah. But if you want to save a few dollars by only spending an average of $16,111 on your big day, consider having your ceremony in the Mountain State. Compared to the most expensive state, New Jersey, where the average wedding costs $41,989, West Virginia doesn’t look too bad.

And West Virginia didn’t score badly in the best state for wedding ranking either—29th overall.

A different study from earlier this year also ranked two West Virginia cities—Charleston and Huntington—in the top 50 cities in the country to host a wedding. That study also ranked both cities in the top four least expensive in America.

If you’re looking for a beautiful place to elope and avoid spending the average amount of a large wedding, West Virginia also has you covered. Consider one of the best uncrowded fall destinations, according to Trips to Discover, Fayetteville, or West Virginia’s most Instagrammable destination, Seneca Rocks.