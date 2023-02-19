CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A recent study has declared that West Virginia is the least educated state in the nation in 2023.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population, such as educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.

After examining all of these metrics and factors, they put West Virginia in last place for education. In educational attainment, the state was ranked 50, while quality of education was ranked 47.

Other noteworthy findings include ranking last in (% of Bachelor’s Degree Holders) and (% of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults), tying for last with Arkansas in (% of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders) and ranking next to last in (Avg. University Quality).

Most Educated States

Overall Rank State Total Score Educational Attainment Quality of Education 1 Massachusetts 83.03 1 1 2 Maryland 76.73 4 2 3 Connecticut 72.06 6 4 48 Louisiana 27.36 48 43 49 Mississippi 25.64 49 45 50 West Virginia 22.40 50 47 Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

To achieve their findings, WalletHub looked at two key dimensions, Educational Attainment and Quality of Education, across 18 weighted metrics that were graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best educated.

“In certain metrics where women showed an advantage over men and black people over white people, we gave equal credit to the states with no gender/racial inequality. These metrics were marked accordingly with an asterisk (*),” WalletHub said.

The weighted average of all metrics were then used to calculate the overall score.

Educational Attainment – Total Points: 60

Share of Adults Aged 25 and Older with at Least a High School Diploma: Full Weight (~15.00 Points)

Share of Adults Aged 25 and Older with at Least Some College Experience or an Associate’s Degree: Full Weight (~15.00 Points)

Share of Adults Aged 25 and Older with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree: Full Weight (~15.00 Points)

Share of Adults Aged 25 and Older with at Least a Graduate or Professional Degree: Full Weight (~15.00 Points)

Quality of Education & Attainment Gap – Total Points: 40