CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A recent study has declared that West Virginia is the least educated state in the nation in 2023.
WalletHub compared all 50 states across 18 metrics that examined the key factors of a well-educated population, such as educational attainment, school quality and achievement gaps between genders and races.
After examining all of these metrics and factors, they put West Virginia in last place for education. In educational attainment, the state was ranked 50, while quality of education was ranked 47.
Other noteworthy findings include ranking last in (% of Bachelor’s Degree Holders) and (% of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults), tying for last with Arkansas in (% of Graduate- or Professional-Degree Holders) and ranking next to last in (Avg. University Quality).
Most Educated States
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Educational Attainment
|Quality of Education
|1
|Massachusetts
|83.03
|1
|1
|2
|Maryland
|76.73
|4
|2
|3
|Connecticut
|72.06
|6
|4
|48
|Louisiana
|27.36
|48
|43
|49
|Mississippi
|25.64
|49
|45
|50
|West Virginia
|22.40
|50
|47
To achieve their findings, WalletHub looked at two key dimensions, Educational Attainment and Quality of Education, across 18 weighted metrics that were graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best educated.
“In certain metrics where women showed an advantage over men and black people over white people, we gave equal credit to the states with no gender/racial inequality. These metrics were marked accordingly with an asterisk (*),” WalletHub said.
The weighted average of all metrics were then used to calculate the overall score.
Educational Attainment – Total Points: 60
- Share of Adults Aged 25 and Older with at Least a High School Diploma: Full Weight (~15.00 Points)
- Share of Adults Aged 25 and Older with at Least Some College Experience or an Associate’s Degree: Full Weight (~15.00 Points)
- Share of Adults Aged 25 and Older with at Least a Bachelor’s Degree: Full Weight (~15.00 Points)
- Share of Adults Aged 25 and Older with at Least a Graduate or Professional Degree: Full Weight (~15.00 Points)
Quality of Education & Attainment Gap – Total Points: 40
- Quality of School System: Double Weight (~5.16 Points)
Note: This metric is based on U.S. News & World Report’s school systems rating.
- Blue Ribbon Schools per Capita: Full Weight (~2.58 Points)
Note: This metric refers to schools recognized by the Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon Schools Program for academic excellence or improvement in closing achievement gaps.
- Average Quality of Universities: Double Weight (~5.16 Points)
Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “2023 Best Colleges & Universities Ranking”.
- Enrolled Students in Top Universities per Capita: Full Weight (~2.58 Points)
Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “2023 College & University Rankings” comparing America’s top 913 universities.
- Public High School Graduation Rate: Double Weight (~5.16 Points)
Note: This metric measures the graduation rate for students who attended high school for four years.
- Projected High School Graduation Rate Change between 2021-2022 and 2032-2033: Full Weight (~2.58 Points)
- NAEP Math & Reading Test Scores: Full Weight (~2.58 Points)
- Share of 2021 High School Class Scoring “3” or Higher on Advanced Placement Exams: Full Weight (~2.58 Points)
Note: This metric shows the degree to which students are participating in AP Exams and are achieving scores that qualify them for college credit at most U.S. public colleges and universities.
- School Engagement of Students: Full Weight (~2.58 Points)
- States with Summer Learning Legislation: Half Weight (~1.29 Points)
Note: This metric measures whether a summer learning legislation was passed or introduced in the state.
- States with Voucher Programs: Half Weight (~1.29 Points)
Note: This binary metric measures the presence or absence of voucher programs in the state.
School voucher programs are a type of school choice. These state-funded programs – often called scholarship programs – allow students to use public monies to attend a private school. The state provides a set amount of money, typically based on the state’s per-pupil amount, for private school tuition.
- Presence of Free Community College Education: Half Weight (~1.29 Points)
Note: This metric measures the presence or absence of free community college education in a state.
- Racial Gap in Educational Attainment*: Full Weight (~2.58 Points)
Note: This metric specifically measures the difference between the share of black bachelor’s degree holders and the share of their white counterparts.
- Gender Gap in Educational Attainment*: Full Weight (~2.58 Points)
Note: This metric specifically measures the difference between the share of female bachelor’s degree holders and the share of their male counterparts.