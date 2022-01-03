West Virginia named among top moving destinations in 2021

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A moving company has reported that West Virginia was the fourth most moved to state in 2021.

According to United Van Lines, the pandemic continued to influence Americans and their decisions to move in 2021. Many people moved to more rural areas and relocated to be closer to family. People moved to West Virginia for a variety of reasons including family, lifestyle and cost of living. The main reason people are leaving West Virginia is for work.

West Virginia among the top states moved to in 2021 (United Van Lines image)

The states that were most moved to in 2021 are:

Vermont South Dakota South Carolina West Virginia Florida

“This new data from United Van Lines is indicative of COVID-19’s impact on domestic migration patterns, with 2021 bringing an acceleration of moves to smaller, midsized towns and cities,” said Michael Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We’re seeing this not only occur because of Americans’ desire to leave high density areas due to risk of infection, but also due to the transformation of how we’re able to work, with more flexibility to work remote.”

West Virginia is among the country’s least populated states, and so are Vermont and South Dakota, the two highest moved to states in 2021.

The most moved from states include New Jersey, Illinois and New York.

This is the 45th year that United Van Lines has completed the national movers study. To see results from previous years, change the year on the interactive map above. To see the full study from 2021, click here.