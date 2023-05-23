Landscape photo showing distant view of West Virginia mountains and valley with rock an Mountain Laurel in foreground and blue sky with clouds.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Green burials, or burials that are environmentally conscious, are the latest craze, but it looks like West Virginia is not the place for them.

According to a ranking from Lawn Love, West Virginia is only the 33rd best place for a green burial. The 50 states were compared by Provider Access, Burial Locations, Financial Advantage and Demand across 18 weighted metrics.

The calculated scores for each state was then used to determine its rank, with the Overall Score being the average of its scores across all factors and categories. California, North Carolina and Ohio scored the best while Montana, Nebraska and Alaska scored the lowest.

The metrics and their weights can be found below.