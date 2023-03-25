CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Doctors are some of the most educated and well-paid workers around, but compared with the rest of the nation, West Virginia may not be the best place for a doctor to work their practice.

A study from WalletHub looked at the 50 states and the District of Columbia to find which had the best and worst conditions for a doctor.

According to their results, West Virginia ranked 28 in the nation in terms of how good it is for doctors in 2023.

Overall Rank State Total Score Opportunity & Competition Medical Environment 1 Montana 73.45 11 4 2 South Dakota 67.47 29 8 3 Idaho 66.48 7 5 4 Wisconsin 64.22 2 15 28 West Virginia 54.89 4 47 49 Alaska 44.47 33 38 50 Rhode Island 41.86 44 45 51 Hawaii 41.70 51 43 Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

To achieve their findings, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 weighted metrics divided into two dimensions, “Opportunity & Competition” and “Medical Environment.”

“Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for practicing doctors,” according to WalletHub.

Then the weighted average across all metrics was used to calculate each state’s overall score.

Opportunity & Competition – Total Points: 70

Physicians’ Average Annual Wage: Double Weight (~11.67 Points)

Note: Data for this metric were adjusted for the cost of living. Physicians’ Average Monthly Starting Salary: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)

Note: Data for this metric were adjusted for the cost of living. Hospitals per Capita: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)

Insured Population Rate: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)

Note: “Population” includes noninstitutionalized civilians aged 16 and older. Employer-Based Insurance Rate: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)

Projected Share of Elderly Population: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)

Note: This metric measures the projected percentage of the population aged 65 and older by 2030. Current Competition: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)

Note: This metric measures both the number of physicians per 1,000 Residents and the percentage of the population living in a primary-care HPSA, or Health Professional Shortage Area. HPSAs, as defined by the Health Resources & Services Administration, “are designations that indicate health care provider shortages in: Primary care; Dental health; or Mental Health” and “may be geographic-, population-, or facility-based.” Share of Medical Residents Retained: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)

Note: The metric measures the net number of medical residents being added to the physician workforce of each state. Projected Competition: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)

Note: This metric measures the projected number of physicians per 1,000 Residents by 2030. Number of CME Credits Required: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)

Note: “CME” stands for Continuing Medical Education, credits for which the state may require medical professionals to earn in order to maintain their licenses. Presence of Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Law: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)

Note: This metric is based on data from the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact and considers whether compact legislation has been enacted, introduced or not been introduced.

