CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Doctors are some of the most educated and well-paid workers around, but compared with the rest of the nation, West Virginia may not be the best place for a doctor to work their practice.

A study from WalletHub looked at the 50 states and the District of Columbia to find which had the best and worst conditions for a doctor.

According to their results, West Virginia ranked 28 in the nation in terms of how good it is for doctors in 2023.

Source: WalletHub

Best States to Practice Medicine

Overall Rank StateTotal Score Opportunity & Competition Medical Environment 
1Montana73.45114
2South Dakota67.47298
3Idaho66.4875
4Wisconsin64.22215
28West Virginia54.89447
49Alaska44.473338
50Rhode Island41.864445
51Hawaii41.705143
Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

To achieve their findings, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 weighted metrics divided into two dimensions, “Opportunity & Competition” and “Medical Environment.”

“Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for practicing doctors,” according to WalletHub.

Then the weighted average across all metrics was used to calculate each state’s overall score.

Opportunity & Competition – Total Points: 70

  • Physicians’ Average Annual Wage: Double Weight (~11.67 Points)
    Note: Data for this metric were adjusted for the cost of living.
  • Physicians’ Average Monthly Starting Salary: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
    Note: Data for this metric were adjusted for the cost of living.
  • Hospitals per Capita: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
  • Insured Population Rate: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
    Note: “Population” includes noninstitutionalized civilians aged 16 and older.
  • Employer-Based Insurance Rate: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
  • Projected Share of Elderly Population: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
    Note: This metric measures the projected percentage of the population aged 65 and older by 2030.
  • Current Competition: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
    Note: This metric measures both the number of physicians per 1,000 Residents and the percentage of the population living in a primary-care HPSA, or Health Professional Shortage Area. HPSAs, as defined by the Health Resources & Services Administration, “are designations that indicate health care provider shortages in: Primary care; Dental health; or Mental Health” and “may be geographic-, population-, or facility-based.”
  • Share of Medical Residents Retained: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
    Note: The metric measures the net number of medical residents being added to the physician workforce of each state.
  • Projected Competition: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
    Note: This metric measures the projected number of physicians per 1,000 Residents by 2030.
  • Number of CME Credits Required: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
    Note: “CME” stands for Continuing Medical Education, credits for which the state may require medical professionals to earn in order to maintain their licenses.
  • Presence of Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Law: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
    Note: This metric is based on data from the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact and considers whether compact legislation has been enacted, introduced or not been introduced.

Medical Environment – Total Points: 30

  • Quality of Public Hospital System: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
    Note: This metric is based on data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
  • Hospitals Safety – Percentage of “A” Hospitals: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
    Note: This metric is based on data from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade which ranked hospitals across the states based on 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data.
  • Presence of Nationally Accredited Health Departments: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
    Note: This binary metric measures the presence or absence of national accredited health departments in a state.
  • Physician Assistants per Capita: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
  • Punitiveness of State Medical Board: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
    Note: This metric measures the number of serious disciplinary actions (per 1,000 physicians) taken by the state medical board.
  • Malpractice Award Payout Amount per Capita: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
  • Annual Malpractice Liability Insurance Rate: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
  • Physician Burnout: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
    Note: Physician burnout is defined as “a feeling of physical, emotional, or mental exhaustion, as well as frustration and cynicism related to work; and doubts about your competence and the value of your work.”