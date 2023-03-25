CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Doctors are some of the most educated and well-paid workers around, but compared with the rest of the nation, West Virginia may not be the best place for a doctor to work their practice.
A study from WalletHub looked at the 50 states and the District of Columbia to find which had the best and worst conditions for a doctor.
According to their results, West Virginia ranked 28 in the nation in terms of how good it is for doctors in 2023.
Best States to Practice Medicine
|Overall Rank
|State
|Total Score
|Opportunity & Competition
|Medical Environment
|1
|Montana
|73.45
|11
|4
|2
|South Dakota
|67.47
|29
|8
|3
|Idaho
|66.48
|7
|5
|4
|Wisconsin
|64.22
|2
|15
|28
|West Virginia
|54.89
|4
|47
|49
|Alaska
|44.47
|33
|38
|50
|Rhode Island
|41.86
|44
|45
|51
|Hawaii
|41.70
|51
|43
To achieve their findings, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 19 weighted metrics divided into two dimensions, “Opportunity & Competition” and “Medical Environment.”
“Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for practicing doctors,” according to WalletHub.
Then the weighted average across all metrics was used to calculate each state’s overall score.
Opportunity & Competition – Total Points: 70
- Physicians’ Average Annual Wage: Double Weight (~11.67 Points)
Note: Data for this metric were adjusted for the cost of living.
- Physicians’ Average Monthly Starting Salary: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
Note: Data for this metric were adjusted for the cost of living.
- Hospitals per Capita: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
- Insured Population Rate: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
Note: “Population” includes noninstitutionalized civilians aged 16 and older.
- Employer-Based Insurance Rate: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
- Projected Share of Elderly Population: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
Note: This metric measures the projected percentage of the population aged 65 and older by 2030.
- Current Competition: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
Note: This metric measures both the number of physicians per 1,000 Residents and the percentage of the population living in a primary-care HPSA, or Health Professional Shortage Area. HPSAs, as defined by the Health Resources & Services Administration, “are designations that indicate health care provider shortages in: Primary care; Dental health; or Mental Health” and “may be geographic-, population-, or facility-based.”
- Share of Medical Residents Retained: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
Note: The metric measures the net number of medical residents being added to the physician workforce of each state.
- Projected Competition: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
Note: This metric measures the projected number of physicians per 1,000 Residents by 2030.
- Number of CME Credits Required: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
Note: “CME” stands for Continuing Medical Education, credits for which the state may require medical professionals to earn in order to maintain their licenses.
- Presence of Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Law: Full Weight (~5.83 Points)
Note: This metric is based on data from the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact and considers whether compact legislation has been enacted, introduced or not been introduced.
Medical Environment – Total Points: 30
- Quality of Public Hospital System: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
Note: This metric is based on data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
- Hospitals Safety – Percentage of “A” Hospitals: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
Note: This metric is based on data from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade which ranked hospitals across the states based on 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data.
- Presence of Nationally Accredited Health Departments: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
Note: This binary metric measures the presence or absence of national accredited health departments in a state.
- Physician Assistants per Capita: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
- Punitiveness of State Medical Board: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
Note: This metric measures the number of serious disciplinary actions (per 1,000 physicians) taken by the state medical board.
- Malpractice Award Payout Amount per Capita: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
- Annual Malpractice Liability Insurance Rate: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
- Physician Burnout: Full Weight (~3.75 Points)
Note: Physician burnout is defined as “a feeling of physical, emotional, or mental exhaustion, as well as frustration and cynicism related to work; and doubts about your competence and the value of your work.”