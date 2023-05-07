CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Working while taking care of a family can be tough deal for women, and unfortunately, West Virginia is not the best place for these hard workers, according to one study.

A recent study from WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics to find out which were the best and worst places to be a working mom in 2023.

According to their findings, West Virginia is the 47th worst state to be a working mom. In the category of “Professional Opportunities,” it ranked the worst. The study also found that West Virginia has the 5th highest “Gender Pay Gap.”

Best and Worst States for Working Moms

Overall Rank State Total Score Child Care Professional Opportunities Work-Life Balance 1 Massachusetts 66.20 2 11 1 2 Rhode Island 65.05 10 2 2 3 Connecticut 61.06 5 5 5 47 West Virginia 32.31 47 51 32 48 Mississippi 32.17 44 44 49 49 Alabama 31.04 46 47 43 50 South Carolina 30.20 48 45 45 51 Louisiana 29.14 50 50 38 Note: With the exception of “Total Score,” all of the columns in the table above depict the relative rank of that state, where a rank of 1 represents the best conditions for that metric category.

To achieve their rankings, WalletHub used 17 weighted metrics across three key dimensions: Child Care, Professional Opportunities and Work-Life Balance.

“Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for working moms,” WalletHub said.

The weighted average of all metrics, stated below, was then used to calculate each state’s overall score and rank-order.

Child Care – Total Points: 40

Day-Care Quality: Double Weight (~10.00 Points)

Child-Care Costs: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Note: This metric was adjusted for the median women’s salary.

Note: This metric was adjusted for the median women’s salary. Pediatricians per Capita: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

School-System Quality: Double Weight (~10.00 Points)

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “States with the Best & Worst School Systems” ranking.

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “States with the Best & Worst School Systems” ranking. Share of Nationally Accredited Child Care Centers: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Number of Childcare Workers per Total Number of Children: Full Weight (~5.00 Points)

Note: Childcare workers attend to the basic needs of children, such as dressing, bathing, feeding, and overseeing play. They may help younger children prepare for kindergarten or assist older children with homework.

Professional Opportunities – Total Points: 30

Gender Pay Gap: Double Weight (~6.67 Points)

Note: This metric measures women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s.

Note: This metric measures women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s. Ratio of Female Executives to Male Executives: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Median Women’s Salary: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living.

Note: This metric was adjusted for the cost of living. Share of Working Women Living with Economic Security: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Note: This metric is based on the Basic Economic Security Tables (BEST) Index, which measures how much income working adults of different family types need to be economically secure. Economic security means having “enough income to meet…basic monthly expenses—such as housing, food, transportation and child care expenses—and save for emergencies and retirement.”

Note: This metric is based on the Basic Economic Security Tables (BEST) Index, which measures how much income working adults of different family types need to be economically secure. Economic security means having “enough income to meet…basic monthly expenses—such as housing, food, transportation and child care expenses—and save for emergencies and retirement.” Share of Families in Poverty: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Note: “Families” include single mothers with children aged 0 to 17.

Note: “Families” include single mothers with children aged 0 to 17. Female Unemployment Rate: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Gender-Representation Gap in Different Economic Sectors: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Note: This metric measures the absolute difference between the share of female employees and male employees.

Note: This metric measures the absolute difference between the share of female employees and male employees. WalletHub “Best States for Working from Home” Ranking: Full Weight (~3.33 Points)

Note: This metric is based on WalletHub’s “Best States for Working from Home” ranking.

Work-Life Balance – Total Points: 30