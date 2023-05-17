(Stacker) — In November of last year, former President Donald Trump announced his plans to run for president again in 2024.

Trump committees raised millions of dollars before the midterms, particularly after the FBI raided his Florida Mar-a-Lago home. In fact, by the end of July 2022, the political action committee Save America (one of Trump’s largest PAC affiliates) had accumulated more than $99 million on Trump’s behalf.

The former president carried West Virginia during both election years, winning in all counties in 2020 and getting a total of 68.6% of votes and in 2016.

Stacker analyzed Federal Election Commission records from Jan. 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023, to compile a list of the ZIP codes that have donated the most money to Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election. The total number of donations from West Virginia was $42,640 from 830 individual donations. Each ZIP code is ranked by its total donation amount per 1,000 people to the Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. campaign committee, filing as the Donald J. Trump For President 2024, Inc PAC.

Only FEC-processed records from unique individuals, as opposed to outside groups or committees, were considered. Slides also include the number of donations made toward Trump’s campaign in that ZIP code and in the state overall. Demographic and population information is derived from the Census Bureau. The townships listed beside each ZIP code represent the most sizable community within that respective ZIP code, but do not necessarily encompass its entire population. They are offered as a geographic frame of reference. ZIP codes with populations under 1,000 or with population data not available were excluded from the analysis as were ZIP codes with fewer than 10 individual donations.

#25. 25414 (Charles Town, Jefferson County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $12.48 ($246 total)

– Number of individual donations: 13

– Population: 19,731

– Median household income: $89,819

#24. 26101 (Parkersburg, Wood County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $16.24 ($462 total)

– Number of individual donations: 13

– Population: 28,469

– Median household income: $41,259

#23. 25071 (Elkview, Kanawha County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $16.98 ($190 total)

– Number of individual donations: 12

– Population: 11,166

– Median household income: $58,750

#22. 26508 (Morgantown, Monongalia County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $20.78 ($808 total)

– Number of individual donations: 10

– Population: 38,898

– Median household income: $75,576

#21. 25701 (Huntington, Cabell County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $27.47 ($587 total)

– Number of individual donations: 10

– Population: 21,375

– Median household income: $42,727

#20. 25314 (Charleston, Kanawha County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $30.11 ($449 total)

– Number of individual donations: 39

– Population: 14,905

– Median household income: $74,965

#19. 25840 (Fayetteville, Fayette County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $32.85 ($241 total)

– Number of individual donations: 16

– Population: 7,338

– Median household income: $55,578

#18. 25705 (Huntington, Cabell County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $33.01 ($684 total)

– Number of individual donations: 32

– Population: 20,722

– Median household income: $51,341

#17. 26062 (Weirton, Hancock and Brooke counties)

– Money donated per 1k people: $33.47 ($712 total)

– Number of individual donations: 27

– Population: 21,280

– Median household income: $53,360

#16. 26003 (Wheeling, Ohio County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $47.45 ($1,945 total)

– Number of individual donations: 63

– Population: 40,984

– Median household income: $51,887

#15. 25302 (Charleston, Kanawha County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $65.27 ($862 total)

– Number of individual donations: 13

– Population: 13,206

– Median household income: $43,806

#14. 25550 (Point Pleasant, Mason County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $68.80 ($636 total)

– Number of individual donations: 13

– Population: 9,248

– Median household income: $57,425

#13. 25504 (Barboursville, Cabell County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $73.62 ($1,004 total)

– Number of individual donations: 23

– Population: 13,642

– Median household income: $56,797

#12. 26554 (Fairmont, Marion County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $80.59 ($3,378 total)

– Number of individual donations: 32

– Population: 41,914

– Median household income: $54,148

#11. 26330 (Bridgeport, Harrison County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $84.80 ($1,299 total)

– Number of individual donations: 12

– Population: 15,320

– Median household income: $81,217

#10. 26105 (Vienna, Wood County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $97.11 ($1,190 total)

– Number of individual donations: 21

– Population: 12,259

– Median household income: $58,287

#9. 26288 (Webster Springs, Webster County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $104.90 ($383 total)

– Number of individual donations: 16

– Population: 3,651

– Median household income: $34,270

#8. 25530 (Kenova, Wayne County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $108.34 ($722 total)

– Number of individual donations: 21

– Population: 6,665

– Median household income: $47,540

#7. 26836 (Moorefield, Hardy County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $115.53 ($719 total)

– Number of individual donations: 50

– Population: 6,221

– Median household income: $43,998

#6. 26537 (Kingwood, Preston County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $121.78 ($701 total)

– Number of individual donations: 11

– Population: 5,760

– Median household income: $52,351

#5. 26704 (Augusta, Hampshire County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $182.40 ($905 total)

– Number of individual donations: 42

– Population: 4,961

– Median household income: $56,926

#4. 25159 (Poca, Putnam County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $220.82 ($914 total)

– Number of individual donations: 22

– Population: 4,137

– Median household income: $49,904

#3. 26415 (Pennsboro, Ritchie County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $295.91 ($1,053 total)

– Number of individual donations: 27

– Population: 3,558

– Median household income: $57,153

#2. 26060 (Valley Grove, Ohio County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $488.95 ($1,005 total)

– Number of individual donations: 32

– Population: 2,056

– Median household income: $70,125

#1. 26055 (Proctor, Wetzel County)

– Money donated per 1k people: $1,611.92 ($1,780 total)

– Number of individual donations: 34

– Population: 1,104

– Median household income: $28,750